Improving conditions for weekend, apart from rain in west

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 1:12 pm
Press Release: MetService


MetService News Release
26 September 2019


Improving conditions for the weekend, apart from rain in the west

MetService is forecasting improving weather for the weekend, with a changeable start for the school holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best says, “After a winter-like few days, with strong cool southwest winds over much of the country, the weekend is lining up for an improving trend, apart from rain in the west of the South Island”.

“The strong southwest flow gradually eases over Aotearoa tonight and into Friday, although in the far south, strong to gale westerlies are forecast to continue through Friday and Saturday,” adds Best.

Friday sees some scattered showers for much of the North Island, however there are some fine areas including Wellington. The South Island can expect mainly fine weather in the east, with just the odd shower in the west. So, the weather for the climate marches around the country tomorrow is generally fine.

On Saturday, we have an improving trend for the North Island, fine conditions in the east and across the Bay of Plenty, remaining showers elsewhere are expected to gradually clear during the day. The South Island has a fine day in store for Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury accompanied by a few high clouds, but rain or showers elsewhere, with developing northwesterlies. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be about average for this time of year over the North Island, while eastern parts of the South Island can look forward to a warmer than average day.

Looking to Sunday, Gisborne and Hawkes Bay stay mainly fine, but elsewhere across North Island there will be increasing cloud, with isolated showers turning to rain later in the day. Rain is on the cards for the west of the South Island too, whereas eastern areas have cloudy periods with just a few spots of rain to contend with.

For the start of the school holidays, there’s quite a mixed bag. A couple of fronts move onto the country during Monday and Tuesday, bringing changeable conditions, with blustery northwesterlies and rain ahead of each front, changing to cooler southwesterlies again behind the fronts.


