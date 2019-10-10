A tale of two lows

MetService are forecasting the heavy rain to ease and weather to become mainly fine for the North Island this weekend, while the South Island remains cloudy and wet thanks to a low-pressure lingering just west of the South Island. Another low-pressure system then brings significant weather to the upper North Island early next week.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James explains, 'Our weather is under the influence of two different low-pressure systems over the next few days. The first low is off the Fiordland coast and brings low cloud and rain to the South Island, particularly coastal Otago and Southland, where an onshore flow directs a long period of rain, and there is a Heavy Rain Watch in force.'

'On Friday and Saturday, the front that brought heavy rain to Westland this week then moves over North Island, bringing widespread rain. Most of the rain will be gone for those in the North Island by Saturday, but some pesky showers do remain on Sunday. With that front, periods of heavy rain are expected for Bay of Plenty, and the Gisborne ranges, and there is another Heavy Rain Watch for these areas for much of Friday and early Saturday,' James adds.

At the end of the weekend, a second low-pressure system approaches Aotearoa from the north. This brings strong winds, and heavy rain, to the upper North Island early next week so stay up to date with the latest forecasts at Metservice.com.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

• To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

• Issued routinely once or twice a day

• Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

• When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

• Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

• During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

• When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

• Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

• In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

• When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

• Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get – it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

• In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!

