Two lows to affect New Zealand this week

Monday, 14 October 2019, 12:11 pm
Press Release: MetService

Monday 14th October 2019

MetService are forecasting two separate low-pressure systems to affect different parts of New Zealand this week. The first low is moving over the North Island in the first half of this week, while the second low will move over the South Island later in the week.

Rain and strong winds associated with the first system are gradually spreading south over the North Island today and Tuesday. Northern and eastern parts of the South Island will also see some rain. MetService has issued a number of Orange Warnings and Watches for heavy rain and strong winds which can be found at http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey says, “The heaviest rain is expected in northern and eastern areas of the North Island and there may even be a few thunderstorms.”

By the end of Wednesday, the low moves away to the east of New Zealand, with rain clearing in most places.

“For those seeking fine weather, Thursday is the pick of the bunch for most places,” says Glassey.

However, a second low pressure system approaches the South Island on Thursday and Friday, with an associated front moving onto the North Island late on Friday. In contrast to the first low, the heaviest rain with the second system is likely to be in the west of the South Island.

“Western and southern parts of the South Island are getting predominantly dry weather during the first half of the week, so they can expect rain later in the week,” explains Glassey.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions look set to improve but with so many weather features affecting the country this week please keep up to date with your forecast at metservice.com.

ends

