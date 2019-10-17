Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Smart shirt journey on display at Hamilton’s Smart Space

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council


The development of a ‘smart shirt’ being engineered to improve the safety of forestry workers is just one of the latest innovations on display at Hamilton City Council’s Smart Space.

Sensors in the shirt, being developed by The University of Waikato, can predict fatigue by measuring perspiration, heart rate and heart-rate variability, and then alert the wearer and a colleague.

Other innovations on display include a project to measure the effectiveness of predator trapping and the Loop car-share scheme.

The Cacophony Project, which features staff from Wintec, is tackling the threat of introduced predators to New Zealand’s native birds. To measure the effectiveness of the project’s trapping methods, the team is analysing birdsong using machine learning to see if native species grow in number over time.

Loop has brought the car-sharing movement to Hamilton, allowing users to hire a car by the minute, hour or overnight via an app on their phone. Supported by the Council through the exclusive use of 14 carparks in or close to the city centre, Loop’s alternative mode of public transport is helping to reduce traffic congestion, car emissions and reliance on vehicle ownership.

The Council’s General Manager Strategy and Communication, Sean Hickey, hopes the displays inspire visitors to tackle issues they are passionate about.

“The Smart Hamilton programme celebrates and encourages the use of data and technology to respond to challenges our community is experiencing,” he says.

“The new displays are great examples of innovation happening in Hamilton that is solving local, national and global problems.”

The Smart Space, next to Hamilton’s Central Library in Garden Place, is a key project of the Council’s innovation programme, Smart Hamilton. It is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm, and displays are renewed every three months.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 