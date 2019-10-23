SkyCity fire - Expert Reaction

A fire in the under-construction SkyCity convention centre has burnt through the night.

Reports suggest it was started as a result of construction work and the fire caught in the seven-storey building's roof.

The SMC gathered expert comment on the fire, feel free to use these comments in your reporting.

Professor John Tookey, School of Engineering, Computer & Mathematical Science, AUT, comments:



"Construction is a risky business both financially and physically. Yesterday’s fire at the new convention centre in Auckland underlined this once again. Commercial construction sites have a range of risk factors coming together to make fire a serious threat. Subcontracted companies and operatives working for short periods in unfamiliar environments. Potentially dangerous processes involving cutting and forming of materials at high temperatures. Combustible materials either awaiting installation as new additions, or removal as waste offcuts. Incomplete fire suppression systems awaiting commission – so a fire once started is harder to fight. All conspire to present extensive fire hazards on any commercial construction site.

"There has been a substantial litany of construction related fires to hit major projects globally over recent years. Renovators at Windsor Castle in the UK caused a huge fire that burned for 12 hours. Similarly, workers on the reconstruction of the Mackintosh School of Art in Glasgow started a fire that almost completed destroyed this architectural icon. Ironically the reconstruction work was needed to repair the effects of a previous accidental blaze. Most recently the world looked on in horror as renovations work at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris resulted in damage likely to take decades to make good.

"The ramifications of the SkyCity Convention Centre fire are yet to be established. Losses as a result of the direct effects of the fire are set to be huge. The consequential effects of smoke and water damage are likely to be every bit as substantial if not more. When these losses and the business related cashflow impact of cancelled conferences etc are calculated, the final bill could see the sky as the limit.

"In the final analysis, the future of the SkyCity project is in the hands of the underwriters and loss adjusters involved. The convention centre has been a ground zero for the financial exposure of Fletcher Construction over recent years. There is no doubt that the company is very keen to see the back of this project. However, it is not hard to imagine that this troubled project is likely to see a future sequence of litigation related to liability. Unfortunately, this is one set to run and run."

No conflict of interest declared.



ends

© Scoop Media