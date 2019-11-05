Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

LIC recognised for helping to protect national herd

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Livestock Improvement Corporation

LIC recognised for helping to protect national herd from Mycoplasma bovis


Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) calls for New Zealand to remain vigilant to protect against M. bovis after taking home an award for its response to the outbreak at this year’s Biosecurity Awards.

LIC, the largest supplier of artificial breeding services to New Zealand’s dairy farms, is continuing its heightened biosecurity measures this season, including daily semen testing introduced last year for its 10,000 farmer shareholders across the country.

LIC Chief Executive Wayne McNee says it’s important that New Zealand remains vigilant in responding to the threat of M. bovis to support the Government’s goal of eradicating the disease.

“As New Zealand continues to grapple with M. bovis, we continue to take all measures possible to help protect farmers’ herd assets and the value of the New Zealand dairy industry through effective, workable, best practice biosecurity.”

When M. bovis was confirmed in New Zealand in July 2017, LIC rapidly instigated a company-wide biosecurity response, including the introduction of a comprehensive testing regime for its artificial breeding bulls and rigorous MPI-approved biosecurity protocols across its business operations.

To date, the co-operative has tested more than 20,000 samples from its bulls, which have all been clear (M. bovis not detected).

LIC’s efforts to protect the national herd from M. bovis have been praised, with the co-op receiving the GIA Industry Award at the Biosecurity Awards dinner last night in Auckland.

