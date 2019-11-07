Rain this weekend but not a washout for all

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: MetService


Thursday 7th November 2019

MetService is forecasting rain to spread across New Zealand this weekend.

“However, it won’t be a complete washout for everyone,” says MetService Meteorologist Stephen Glassey.

On Saturday, a northerly flow prevails over the country and rain will be mostly restricted to northern and western parts of both islands, with heavy falls on the West Coast. The latest Severe Weather Warnings and Watches can be found at http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

“Places in the east like Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Canterbury and eastern Otago should be dry and warm until Sunday,” adds Glassey. “This is good news for people going to the cricket match between the Black Caps and England in Napier on Friday.”

For those attending the U2 concerts in Auckland, Friday night is likely to be dry with only a small chance of a shower. However, it won’t be a beautiful day for Saturday’s concert with showers and strengthening northeast winds, so it’s a good idea to take a rain coat.

On Sunday, a front crosses New Zealand allowing the rain to spread into eastern areas as well. Some heavy falls are likely over the upper half of the North Island on Sunday as well as northern and western parts of the South Island.

Looking ahead, the wet weather is likely to continue on Monday, but should clear most places during Tuesday.

ends

