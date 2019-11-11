Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Rain, rain, go away, come again on Thursday

Monday, 11 November 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: MetService


7/10/19

Following a wet and thundery weekend, MetService are forecasting some sunnier days, in typical spring fashion, over the first half of the week.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes says, “This weekend saw 28,991 lightning strikes over the New Zealand region in just 24 hours to 9am Monday morning, which contributed to the widespread wet weather across the country.”

Drier weather is on the way for much of the country from today, a good opportunity for many to make the most of some sunnier spells, (remembering to slip, slop, slap and wrap).

Another front will make its way over us towards the end of the week. This is a faster moving affair, likely to be less widespread than this last weekend’s weather. From Thursday, expect the usual wet in the west, dry in the east mantra, although a few showers are likely for Otago and Canterbury.

As always, it’s important to keep up to date with the latest severe weather information and with summer fast approaching, remember to stay sun smart and check our website for the UV levels.

