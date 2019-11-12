GNS quake project wins top award at prestigious event

A multi-year GNS Science programme investigating the likelihood and impacts of large earthquakes in Wellington has won the Supreme Award at the 2019 Science New Zealand National Awards.

Called ‘It’s Our Fault’, the programme was selected for the top award by a panel of independent judges who assessed all 21 science awards in the annual Science New Zealand National Awards, which were presented at Parliament tonight.

“I’m delighted It’s Our Fault has won this inaugural award – it’s a tribute to the team, who have worked tirelessly on a project that affects the very ground beneath our feet,” GNS Science Chief Executive Ian Simpson said.

“GNS Science is part of a vibrant community of Crown Research Institutes and every day we’re all working towards the same goal: excellent science with maximum impact for New Zealand.

“We work closely with our fellow CRIs and we know how good their science outputs are.

“One of the judges said they felt comforted New Zealand has such amazing scientists working in diverse yet connected fields – praise doesn’t come much higher than that.”

Science New Zealand’s annual awards are presented in three categories – each CRI has an award for Early Career Researcher, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Team Award.

It’s Our Fault won the Team Award for GNS Science.

“It’s Our Fault is a programme that stands on the shoulders of giants – drawing on the research GNS Science has been doing for more than 150 years,” Mr Simpson said.

“But it’s also a thoroughly modern science programme – with an emphasis on collaboration and deep partnerships.

“We thank our key partners in this programme - the Earthquake Commission, Wellington City Council, the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office, and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

“We’re proud to stand alongside them, alongside the other CRIs – and the New Zealand science community.”

© Scoop Media

