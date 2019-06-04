World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

30 million diabetics in US deserve to know future status

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 9:36 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Philadelphia, PA, June 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Proteomics International (PILL; ASX: PIQ) will be at the 2019 BIO International Convention in Philadelphia (stand #2349) preparing for the US roll-out of PromarkerD, a blood test that can diagnose and predict whether a healthy patient will develop diabetic kidney disease.

"PromarkerD is world-beating technology and needs to get into the hands of specialists and physicians to stem the tsunami of kidney disease which is causing over 40,000 deaths per year in the US, with related healthcare spending exceeding US$100 billion annually."

"There is nothing else like PromarkerD available - it's the world's leading predictive test for diabetic kidney disease according to analysts in our sector," said Chuck Morrison, Proteomics International's Head of Business Development, based in Boston. "The US population with diabetes deserve to know their kidney disease status."

He said the test will also make a major difference for insurance companies because it will cut dramatically the number of people who are unaware they have progressive kidney disease so they can do something about it immediately, and so reduce treatments costs.

PromarkerD, rated the world's leading diagnostic test for diabetic kidney disease by Frost & Sullivan in its independent industry report titled 'Biomarkers Enabling Diabetes and Obesity Management', has received patent protection in several major jurisdictions including the USA, China, Europe, and Japan, with others pending.



The Australian delegation to BIO 2019 is the largest to date, and is among the ten largest this year, alongside 17,000 biotech and pharma leaders from 70 countries. The Western Australian 'Think Perth' delegation is led by the State's Deputy Premier and Minister for Health, Hon Roger Cook, and Professor Peter Klinken, Chief Scientist of Western Australia.

PromarkerD (www.PromarkerD.com)

PromarkerD is a predictive diagnostic test for diabetic kidney disease. In clinical studies presented at the American Diabetes Association Annual Scientific Sessions [ASX: 13 June 2017] and published in the journal Diabetes Care [ASX: 6 Sept 2017], PromarkerD correctly predicted 86% of previously kidney disease-free diabetic patients who went on to develop chronic kidney disease.

PromarkerD has been rated the world's leading diagnostic test for diabetic kidney disease by global research house Frost & Sullivan in its report 'Biomarkers Enabling Diabetes and Obesity Management' [ASX: 27 March 2017]. PromarkerD has received patent protection in several major jurisdictions including the USA, China, Europe, and Japan, with others pending. Further information is available at the PromarkerD web portal.

Proteomics International (www.proteomicsinternational.com)

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ('PILL'; ASX: PIQ) is a medtech company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bio-analytical services, focused on proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. It received the world's first ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation for proteomics services, and operates from state-of-the-art facilities on QEII Medical Campus in Perth, W. Australia.

Proteomics International is centred on commercialisation of its world-leading test for diabetic kidney disease, PromarkerD. The company offsets its R&D and product development cash flows with provision of specialist analytical services, while using its proprietary Promarker(TM) technology to create a pipeline of novel diagnostic tests.

