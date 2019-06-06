World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Police Raid on the ABC

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 8:05 pm
Press Release: RNZ

Police Raid on the ABC

RNZ wishes to express its deep concern at the Australian police raid on the ABC. We view its actions as an affront to the vital work being done by our public media counterparts at the ABC.

At a time when media freedom is repeatedly under threat across the world, we are dismayed to see this being played out so close to home.

