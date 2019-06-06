Police Raid on the ABC
Thursday, 6 June 2019, 8:05 pm
RNZ wishes to express its deep
concern at the Australian police raid on the ABC. We view
its actions as an affront to the vital work being done by
our public media counterparts at the ABC.
At a time when
media freedom is repeatedly under threat across the world,
we are dismayed to see this being played out so close to
home.
