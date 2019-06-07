World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Child Rights Committee publishes findings

Friday, 7 June 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner

GENEVA (6 June 2019) — The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has published its findings on the countries it examined during its latest session from May 13 to 31: Botswana, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Malta, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Tonga.

The findings contain positive aspects of how the respective States are implementing the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols, highlight matters of concern and make recommendations.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, may be found on-line.

The next session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child is scheduled to be held from 9 to 27 September to review children’s rights in the following countries: Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Mozambique, Panama, Portugal, and Republic of Korea.

Please note that the session may need to be postponed due to insufficient funding. More information about the session may be found on the Web page for the session. Updated information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 