UN Child Rights Committee publishes findings

GENEVA (6 June 2019) — The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has published its findings on the countries it examined during its latest session from May 13 to 31: Botswana, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Malta, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Tonga.

The findings contain positive aspects of how the respective States are implementing the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocols, highlight matters of concern and make recommendations.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, may be found on-line.

The next session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child is scheduled to be held from 9 to 27 September to review children’s rights in the following countries: Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Mozambique, Panama, Portugal, and Republic of Korea.

Please note that the session may need to be postponed due to insufficient funding. More information about the session may be found on the Web page for the session. Updated information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.











© Scoop Media

