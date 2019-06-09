World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Qld Gov commits extra $17.1 million to shark killing

Sunday, 9 June 2019, 3:16 pm
Press Release: Humane Society International

Humane Society International is dismayed the Queensland Government is doubling down on its unscientific shark control program and for its disgraceful display of cheap political point scoring over the issue of shark control.

The Queensland Labor Government has today announced an extra $17.1 million of Queensland taxpayer money to be spent on baiting, trapping and shooting sharks on its beaches, despite a Federal Tribunal recently finding the evidence to be "overwhelming” that killing sharks makes no difference to human safety. The announcement includes an investment of $1 million a year for four years to trial new technologies, an amount paling in comparison to the investment in the lethal component of the program.

Australian charity Humane Society International is engaged in ongoing legal action against the Queensland Government and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority over the shark culling program in operation in Australia's World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef.

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal ruled in favour of HSI in April, finding that killing sharks does not reduce the risk of unprovoked shark interactions. They found the scientific evidence to be "overwhelming in this regard". It stated in its judgement that "it is plain from the evidence given in these proceedings that Queensland's lethal SCP is out of step with national and international developments.

"The Queensland Government is clutching at straws after it was proven in court this year that its shark control program makes no difference to swimmer safety. Even its own expert witness admitted this in court. Now it has launched a bizarre accusation against the NSW Government and the NSW public to distract from the fact that it is its own taxpayers who will be forking out money for a program with no scientific basis,” said Nicola Beynon, HSI's Head of Campaigns.



"The Queensland Government has launched a Federal Court appeal against the tribunal's directive, spending more Queensland taxpayer money to fight to kill sharks despite it making no difference to human safety. HSI welcomes the announcement that Queensland will finally invest in non-lethal alternatives, but to expand funding for its existing program is a huge waste of money. The Queensland Government should simply invest in the latest non-lethal technology freely available for swimmer safety. Personal shark deterrent subsidies, alert systems, drone technology, better education and signage are the way forward for Queensland," concluded Ms Beynon.

HSI is preparing for the Queensland Department of Fisheries' appeal to be heard this August in the Federal Court of Australia in Brisbane.

The full decision of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal can be found here.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Humane Society International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 