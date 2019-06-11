Suprema ID Showcases BioMini Slim 3 at ID4Africa 2019

SEOUL, KOREA, June 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID, a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced that it will launch the new FAP30-compliant BioMini Slim 3 fingerprint scanner, at ID4Africa 2019 in South Africa on 18 - 20 June 2019.

The new BioMini Slim 3 comes with the world's slimmest optical sensor. With the FAP30 compliant wider platen, the scanner now captures wider area of fingerprints which leads to better accuracy. The sensor's slim form factor also allows extra flexibility in design when loaded in the mobile devices. Featuring Suprema's latest deep-learning based LFD (live fingerprint detection) technology, the new BioMini Slim 3 effectively prevents spoofing with fake fingerprints with various materials including rubber, silicon, film and paper. In addition, BioMini Slim 3 also features Multi-Dynamic-Range technology that enables users to capture high quality fingerprints under harsh environments and under direct sunlight up to 100,000 LUX.

"The new BioMini Slim 3 has been designed to provide the best reliable fingerprint authentication performance over dynamic environments such as outdoor and mobile situations. At Suprema ID, our commitment is to provide the best product beyond market expectation with the highest user's convenience and security," said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID.

At the show, Suprema ID will present full demonstrations of its BioMini series FBI-certified fingerprint authentication scanner as well as Suprema ID's new Android-compatible RealScan-G10 and RealScan-D scanners. To experience more on Suprema ID's products and solutions, please visit Suprema ID stand (Booth #C21) at ID4Africa 2019 or book a meeting atwww.suprema-id.com.









