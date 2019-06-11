Blockpass to Service Ampleforth IEO on New Tokinex Platform

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, June 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass has announced that it will provide identity verification services for the upcoming Ampleforth IEO, which begins on 13 June on the Tokinex Platform.

Blockpass has long been partnered with Ethfinex, the parent company of the Tokinex platform, and has provided KYC and AML verification for previous successful ICOs hosted by the company. Through the Blockpass App, customers can easily sign up to the Tokinex platform with the one-click submission of their pre-verified identity.

The goal of the Ampleforth IEO is to build a digital-asset protocol for smart commodity money, with a unique elastic supply. AMPL supply expands and contracts in response to its price deviating from a 1 USD target. The Ampleforth IEO will run from Thursday 13 June through to midnight Wednesday 19 June, with a goal of raising 4.9 million USD.

Initial Exchange Offering platform Tokinex was unveiled by parent companies Bitfinex and Ethfinex in May 2019. Tokinex allows users to discover, as well as participate in, curated, pre-vetted token sales from new and exciting projects in the crypto space, directly from their Bitfinex accounts. The new platform has been built with the user experience in mind and has undergone significant testing, ensuring that the contribution process is easy and reliable. With a carefully designed user experience, Tokinex makes participating in token sales an easy and exciting process.

"The beauty of using the Blockpass App for identity verification during the customer onboarding process is how quick and easy it really is," said Blockpass CEO, Adam Vaziri. "For customers who already have a Blockpass identity, they simply scan the QR code and click submit, and the company receives all their documents, pre-vetted and ready to go. This IEO is a perfect use case for our platform, taking the pain out of signing up to this great new service, Tokinex."



"Tokinex is proud to partner with Blockpass, this demonstrates both platform's commitments to data privacy and user experience. Blockpass is leading the way in data sovereign verification and we are delighted to deliver this solution to the IEO space," said Henry Child, Commercial Strategy at Tokinex and Ethfinex.

Blockpass continues to work on expanding its uses and features, with multiple partnerships announced this year, including Waves, Tokenomica, the BBFTA and Ethfinex. There have been a number of updates to the app, with the most significant seeing the release of Face Match Certification.

