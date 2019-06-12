World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Congolese boy as first confirmed case of Ebola in Uganda

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 10:16 am
Press Release: United Nations

UN health agency identifies 5-year old Congolese boy as first confirmed case of Ebola in Uganda

11 June 2019



World Bank/Vincent Tremeau


Health Workers treat a 15-year-old who is suspected of being infected by Ebola,Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. (2019)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Ministry of Health, confirmed on Tuesday the first case of the deadly Ebola virus in Uganda, stemming from the nearly year-long current outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Despite numerous previous alerts in Uganda, this is the first instance in which the virus has been identified outside DRC during what has become the worst-ever outbreak in its history.

A five-year-old Congolese boy travelled across the Ugandan border on Sunday, through the Bwera Border post. While seeking medical care at Kagando hospital, health workers identified Ebola as a possible cause of his illness.

The child was transferred to Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit, where the Uganda Virus Institute confirmed the case on Tuesday. The child is currently receiving treatment and his contacts are being monitored.

WHO and the Ugandan Ministry of Health have dispatched a Rapid Response Team to the town of Kasese, close to the DRC border, to identify other people who may be at risk, and ensure they are monitored and provided with care if they also become ill.



Ebola Treatment Units in place

In preparing for the possibility of an imported case, Uganda has vaccinated nearly 4,700 health workers in 165 health facilities; intensified disease monitoring; and trained health workers to recognize symptoms of the disease.

In response to this case, the Ministry is intensifying community education, psychosocial support and injections for unvaccinated at-risk health workers and those who may have been exposed to the young patient.

Ebola symptoms can be sudden and include:

• Fever

• Fatigue

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

The Ebola virus disease is a severe illness that is spread through contact with the body fluids – such as vomit, faeces or blood – of an infected person. First symptoms are like other diseases and require the vigilance of health and community workers, especially to help diagnose in transmission areas.

People who have been in contact with an Ebola-infected person are offered inoculations and asked to monitor their health for 21 days.

The vaccine used in DRC and by frontline workers in Uganda has, so far, been effective in protecting people from the disease. It also raises the survival odds for those who do develop the virus.

While there are no confirmed cases in any other parts of the country, the Health Ministry is setting up units in the affected district and at referral hospitals to handle patients if necessary.


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 