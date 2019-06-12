World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZ Police assists US authorities in child pornography case

Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

New Zealand Police assists US authorities in child pornography case

Work by covert online New Zealand detectives has contributed to the sentencing of a Florida man for possessing child pornography.

On 11 June, 51-year-old Robert Sciolino was sentenced in Tampa, Florida, to ten years in prison for receipt and possession of child pornography.

The court also ordered Sciolino to pay $57,000 in restitution to the victims and forfeit six electronic devices that he had used in the commission of the offence.

In June 2014, New Zealand detectives operating covertly online as part of their involvement in the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children International Taskforce (VCACITF) received multiple files depicting child pornography from Sciolino.

Later US law enforcement executed a search warrant at Sciolino’s residence and recovered two computers and two flash drives.

Forensic analysis of the devices revealed 354 images and 619 videos of child pornography.

Some of the images and videos depicted children as young as three years old being sexually abused.

Between December 2015 and January 2016, undercover FBI agents downloaded multiple files depicting child pornography from a user that was connected to the internet using unsecured wireless routers.

The user (Sciolino) was tracked and found to be actively downloading child pornography in his car at a grocery store parking lot in Bradenton, Tampa, Florida.

Forensic analysis of these devices recovered from Sciolino’s car revealed 1,539 images and 81 videos of child pornography.



Detective Senior Sergeant John Michael of the Police Covert Online Team says the involvement New Zealand law enforcement had in this investigation is a great example of the high level of cooperation shown between international law enforcement agencies when it comes to fighting online child exploitation.

Michael says New Zealand is seen by international partners as a shining light when it comes to law enforcement cooperation, with Police, the Department of Internal Affairs and Customs working closely together in identifying victims and bringing offenders to justice.

This case was a joint investigation by the Brandenton Police Department, the FBI, and the New Zealand Police.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 