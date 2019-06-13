New Zealand Police and Europol sign first MOU

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush and Europol’s Executive Director, Catherine De Bolle, have signed a Working Arrangement and Memorandum of Understanding.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed yesterday in The Hague will allow the New Zealand Police to deploy a permanent liaison officer to Europol’s headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands.

“The agreement is a significant step forward in our mission to make New Zealand the safest country,” says Commissioner Mike Bush.

"International relationships such as the one between the New Zealand Police and Europol are extremely important in combating transnational, serious and complex crime which increasingly has no borders."

This first MOU will also enable Police to use SIENA - the Secure Information Exchange Network Application, managed by Europol.

“This agreement gives us access to an invaluable network of information and intelligence, and ensures New Zealand's interests are represented at Europol.”

More information on the agreement is available on Europol’s website.

