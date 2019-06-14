UN expert on North Korean human rights to visit South Korea

GENEVA (13 June 2019) - A UN expert on human rights in North Korea will visit South Korea from 17 to 21 June.

Tomás Ojea Quintana, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, will meet with senior members of the South Korean Government, North Korean escapees, representatives of civil society as well as members of the diplomatic community and other stakeholders to understand the current human rights situation in North Korea.

Despite repeated requests for a country visit, North Korea has not granted the UN expert access to the country.

The Special Rapporteur regularly visits the region and reports annually to the UN Human Rights Council and the General Assembly. The upcoming visit is his sixth to South Korea since his appointment by the Human Rights Council in March 2016. He last visited Seoul in January 2019.

The Special Rapporteur will hold a press conference on Friday 21 June, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (local time) at the Korea Press Centre (124, Sejong-daero, Jung-gu), Seoul. Access to the press conference is strictly limited to journalists.

Ojea Quintana will report his findings and recommendations to the UN General Assembly in October 2019











© Scoop Media

