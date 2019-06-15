UN Special Committee on Israeli Practices to visit Jordan

GENEVA (14 June 2019) – The United Nations Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories will undertake its annual mission to the region from 17 to 20 June 2019.

The three members of the Committee* will travel to the Jordanian capital, Amman, to meet community representatives, non-governmental organizations, Palestinian government officials, and UN representatives to assess the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Syria’s occupied Golan Heights.

The Special Committee will issue an end of mission media statement, and later submit a full report** on its mission, and other activities, to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Committee’s members will not be holding consultations with the Israeli authorities, and will not be able to access the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as the Government of Israel maintains its practice of non-cooperation with the Committee.







© Scoop Media

