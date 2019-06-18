World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Carboncor receives South Australia's Endorsement for Use

Tuesday, 18 June 2019
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

Adelaide, SA, June 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - South Australia's Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure (DPTI) has approved Carboncor, an environmentally friendly cold asphalt premix, for use on roads in the State.

The DPTI trialed Carboncor's Cold Asphalt at the Templers Road junction MM43.6, north of Roseworthy, Gawler, South Australia, in December last year. A total of 31 metric tons was installed into an area of 210 square meters (m2) at a nominal thickness of 30 millimeters (mm), including a 12 m2 area, which required thickness of 50mm.

The road was initially constructed in 1937 and was resealed in 1992. Patch work and repair had constantly been required. Following installation, Carboncor's Cold Asphalt proved capable of withstanding light and heavy-duty traffic types, and even though the original road base was severely compromised, it showed little signs of rutting, cracking, lateral movement or delamination from the adjacent asphalt after 3 months.

The trial led the DPTI to conclude that Carboncor's Cold Asphalt is suitable for routine road maintenance and permanent pothole repairs as well as a replacement for standard hot asphalt in remote locations. "I can recommend this cold mix product for a range of road maintenance and repair applications," says Hugo van Loon, DPTI's Senior Asphalt Engineer.

Before the trial, samples of both imported and locally produced material were sent to a National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA)-accredited independent asphalt laboratory in Perth for analysis. The tests showed that both materials complied with the specification requirements of:
- Main Roads Western Australia (MRWA) Specification 504 Wearing Coarse AC10 (Freeways and Highways).
- The Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) / Australian Asphalt Pavement Association (AAPA) Asphalt Specification - Dense graded: Highways, Arterial, Industrial and Distributor Roads AC10.



Carboncor's Cold Asphalt is a water-based and environmentally-friendly product. Its IP protected technology incorporates an enhanced penetration-based carbon bonding system that results in elevated binder strength and mix endurance. The asphalt was also tested on gravel roads, proving that the cold-mix is an economical option.

"We see our products as an innovative, environmental, and economical solution for a world that is seeking to reduce its carbon footprint," said Carboncor Products CEO Jim Layard. "Our current agreement and accreditation with the DPTI will offer the South Australian market a viable and cost-effective alternative cold-mix product."

Chief Engineer Andre Van Zyl emphasised that Carboncor's products are continuously tested worldwide in both in-house and third-party laboratories. The tests ensure its continued compliance to American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards for all duty road types as a permanent wearing course installation, and long-term maintenance and repair solution.

About Carboncor and Carboncor Products Pte Ltd
Carboncor was established in 1999 in South Africa with a focus on cold asphalt and its development. Since 2004, Carboncor's Cold Asphalt has been installed in countries including Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam, Yemen and Zambia. Singapore-based Caboncor Products Pte Ltd was set up in 2017 to commercialise Carboncor's Cold Asphalt globally. Carboncor's manufacturing plant in Australia was set up in mid-2018. For further information, visitwww.carboncorproducts.com.

