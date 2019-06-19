Suprema to demonstrate latest facial recognition technology

SEOUL, KOREA, June 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security, announced that it will showcase new-generation mobile solution and latest facial recognition biometrics at IFSEC 2019 in London on June 18.

Suprema's new mobile credential service provides the end-to-end solution including a cloud-based portal services, a mobile app, BLE readers, open API and in-app SDK for 3rd party support. The new service provides users with easier mobile card administration, enhanced level of security, extensive choice of card types, and cost-efficient pricing plans.

"We are excited to introduce our new mobile credential service at IFSEC 2019. The new service has been designed to improve overall user experience and enhance interoperability with 3rd party systems, readers and apps," said Hanchul Kim, Director of Global Business at Suprema.

To fulfill the new mobile solution, Suprema will also launch XPass 2 readers, a series of access readers supporting BLE, NFC and various types of RFID standards. Comes in both gang box and mullion form factors, the new XPass 2 readers are intelligent edge controllers fully support BioStar 2 and mobile authentication.

In addition, Suprema will also demonstrate the new FaceLite, the company's latest facial recognition terminal for the first time in UK and EU market. Launched in April 2019, the new FaceLite is designed for both the enterprise access control systems and time attendance applications by featuring Suprema's industry-leading technologies and innovative features. Loaded with powerful 1.2GHz CPU and massive 8GB memory, FaceLite achieves incredible matching speed of up to 30,000 matches per second and accommodates up to 30,000 users while providing intuitive face-enrollment GUI for faster user registration. On the optical side, the new face recognition technology overcomes possible interference from dynamic lighting conditions including sunlight and ambient light. The new technology allows greater range of operating illuminance from zero lux to 25,000 lux which covers almost every possible lighting conditions regardless of indoor or outdoor, day or night.







Along with new mobile credential service and face recognition technology, Suprema will also showcase the company's extensive range of latest biometrics and access control solutions at IFSEC 2019.

To experience latest Suprema products and technologies, please book a demo at below link or visit Suprema booth(#B265) at IFSEC 2019. http://web.supremainc.com/ifsec2019



