Suprema biometrics integrated with Nedap AEOS access control

Groenlo, The Netherlands, June 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security technologies, announced today that it has integrated its latest BioStar 2 solution into Nedap's access control system, AEOS. This will enable organisations around the world to use Suprema's incredibly accurate fingerprint recognition technology in combination with AEOS.

Ruben Brinkman, alliance manager at Nedap explains: "There's a growing global demand for smarter, more secure ways of identifying people. Biometric technology is pushing the limits in this arena, consolidating increased security with unparalleled convenience. We're fully embracing these developments and view the Biostar integration as a valuable extension to our proposition. We're very excited to welcome Suprema to our ecosystem of technology partners and are looking forward to future developments".

Suprema achieved this integration by using Nedap's Bio-API, which was specifically developed to enable biometric manufacturers to integrate their solutions into AEOS.

"The integration of Suprema BioStar 2 with Nedap's AEOS is an ideal combination of best-of-breed solutions in access control and biometrics. To maximise the benefits of Nedap's access control solution, Suprema will provide users with the best biometric security available in the market," said Hanchul Kim, global sales director at Suprema.

The integration is so seamless that there's no need for operators to switch from screen to screen - they can continue working in AEOS to manage finger enrolment and biometric identities. The biometric profiles are stored in BioStar and are constantly synchronised with AEOS; an information exchange safeguarded through SSL certificates, which provide strong encryption.







Both Nedap's and Suprema's clients deal with an exceptional variety of security requirements. "This can make project implementation complex in nature," Ruben Brinkman remarks. He continues: "So the primary goal for this integration has always been to provide a truly flexible and scalable solution that's easy to implement and maintain. It's been well received by the market, with the first projects already in the pipeline."

Both Nedap and Suprema are strongly committed to maintaining this integration, ensuring future backward compatibility and adding new functionalities along the way.

Want to learn more? Visit the Suprema booth (input stand number) during IFSEC 2019 in London (18-20 June), where Suprema will show the AEOS-integrated solution. Alternatively, visitwww.nedapsecurity.com/technology-partners



