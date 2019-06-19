Congrats to Victoria on allowing people the choice to die



Today marks the coming into effect of Victoria’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2017. From today, Victorians at the end of a terminal illness who meet strict eligibility criteria will be able to access assistance to die.

The End-of-Life Choice Society in New Zealand congratulates the state of Victoria for arriving at the culmination of its process with this legislation.

“Victoria is the first state in Australia to reach this point, but other states look as if they are following,” said Maryan Street, President of the New Zealand End-of-Life Choice Society.

“Their MPs have gone through a very similar lengthy process to ours, with a select committee producing a very good report which recommended the passage of their law, with its 68 safeguards.

“In a week, our MPs will have a chance to vote on the second reading of David Seymour’s End of Life Choice bill. Let’s hope they recognise the 74% of New Zealanders who support or strongly support a law similar to Victoria’s.

“All we want is the choice, when we are in the end stages of a terminal illness, to die on our own terms under lawful and regulated conditions. We don’t prescribe it for everyone – we just want people to have the choice if they meet certain criteria.

“Laws like this can work well and are doing so around the world, including now, in Victoria,” said Maryan Street.









