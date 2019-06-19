World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Congrats to Victoria on allowing people the choice to die

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 9:39 am
Press Release: End of Life Choice Society


Today marks the coming into effect of Victoria’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2017. From today, Victorians at the end of a terminal illness who meet strict eligibility criteria will be able to access assistance to die.

The End-of-Life Choice Society in New Zealand congratulates the state of Victoria for arriving at the culmination of its process with this legislation.

“Victoria is the first state in Australia to reach this point, but other states look as if they are following,” said Maryan Street, President of the New Zealand End-of-Life Choice Society.

“Their MPs have gone through a very similar lengthy process to ours, with a select committee producing a very good report which recommended the passage of their law, with its 68 safeguards.

“In a week, our MPs will have a chance to vote on the second reading of David Seymour’s End of Life Choice bill. Let’s hope they recognise the 74% of New Zealanders who support or strongly support a law similar to Victoria’s.

“All we want is the choice, when we are in the end stages of a terminal illness, to die on our own terms under lawful and regulated conditions. We don’t prescribe it for everyone – we just want people to have the choice if they meet certain criteria.

“Laws like this can work well and are doing so around the world, including now, in Victoria,” said Maryan Street.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from End of Life Choice Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 