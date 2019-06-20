World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Important new information strengthens Hit and Run case

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 10:32 am
Press Release: Nicky Hager

20 June 2019


Hit & Run co-author Jon Stephenson has released new information on the 2010 SAS raid in Afghanistan that killed and injured 21 civilians.


Jon has learned from insurgent leaders that two of them (and bodyguards) were staying in the village of Naik on the night of the raid, but slipped away without being caught when the NZSAS-led forces arrived.


Most important for the New Zealand inquiry: the insurgents say that none of the people killed and injured that night were insurgents. This is further confirmation that all 21 casualties were civilians.


This is a useful step forward in establishing the truth of what occurred on the raid.


NZDF has argued that there were “numerous armed insurgents” in the villages and that all the people the NZSAS-led forces killed were insurgents. This new information suggests there were indeed two insurgents, but it confirms the book's key allegation that it was civilians who were killed and injured that night.


Key points:


A small number of insurgents were in the village of Naik and slipped away without being caught or killed by the SAS. This is new information.


Nearly all the civilian casualties occurred in the neighbouring village of Khak Khuday Dad.


The attacks that injured and killed all the women and children had already happened earlier in the raid before the SAS troops got anywhere near the house in neighbouring village from which the insurgents had escaped. The insurgents had escaped in a direction away from, not towards, the village where most of the civilian casualties occurred.




The book says that two of the villagers killed during the raid, Mohammad Iqbal and Abdul Qayoom, were the father and brother of one of insurgents but that they themselves were not insurgents. Now the insurgents themselves have confirmed this.


Jon's villager sources came from the village of Khak Khuday Dad and had told him as we researched the book that they knew nothing about insurgents being in the area. It is not clear whether they were aware the three insurgents had been in the other village.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Nicky Hager on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 