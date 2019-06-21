Whale freed after ordeal in Hervey Bay shark net in QLD

In breaking news, a whale has been freed after a long and epic struggle in a shark net at Hervey Bay in Queensland, one of Australia's most famous whale watching destinations.

Australians and tourists will be horrified that the government sets marine wildlife death traps in Hervey Bay—an iconic whale nursery.

"Whales are caught every year in shark nets in Queensland. Every year this happens, and every year we ask the Queensland Government to take the nets out, at the very least during the whale migration. Every year these calls fall on deaf ears," Lawrence Chlebeck, Marine Campaigner for Humane Society International.

"The NSW Government removes shark nets during the whale migration season, but Queensland insists on using the ineffective and deadly nets year round.

"Far from being a public safety measure, shark nets put whales and their rescuers at risk. Culling operations, including shark nets, are ineffective and unnecessary. Let's hope this is the last whale trapped before the government sees reason and pulls the nets out."

HSI has taken the Queensland Government to court over shark culling in the Great Barrier Reef. The Tribunal ruled in favour of HSI and said the scientific evidence against the effectiveness of shark culling on swimmer safety was "overwhelming".

"Instead of accepting the decision and embracing non-lethal technology to better protect swimmers and marine wildlife, the Queensland Government is hellbent on maintaining a lethal program that has been unchanged for 60 years. It has launched a Federal Court appeal which will be heard in Brisbane in August," concluded Mr Chlebeck.











