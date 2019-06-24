World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Assassinations in Ethiopia amidst ‘coup’ attempt condemned

Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: UN News

The assassination of the chief of staff of the Ethiopian army and killing of a regional governor in what the Government has described as a regional coup attempt, has been condemned by the UN Secretary-General.

In a statement released on Sunday, António Guterres said he was “deeply concerned by the weekend’s deadly incidents”. The Governor of the restive Amhara National Region was killed along with an adviser, while in the capital Addis Ababa, another key ally of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Chief of Staff General Seare Mekonnen was shot, along with another senior officer.

Mr. Guterres called on “all Ethiopian stakeholders to demonstrate restraint, prevent violence and avoid any action that could undermine the peace and stability of Ethiopia”.

According to news reports, the Government has said the situation is now under control, which the Prime Minister addressed the nation on television urging Ethiopians to unite in the face of the “evil” coup attempt in Amhara. The region has been a hotspot of inter-ethnic violence, and the Government reportedly believes that the assassinations are linked. Many of those involved in the alleged coup attempt have been arrested, said Mr. Abiy’s office.

The Prime Minister has made sweeping changes to the politics of the fast-growing African nation since taking office in April last year, transforming relations with neighbouring Eritrea, and making a series of bold internal reforms.



The Secretary General said in his statement that he “welcomed the commitment of the Prime Minister and Government of Ethiopia to ensure that the perpetrators of these actions are brought to justice. The United Nations remains committed to supporting the Government of Ethiopia in its efforts to address ongoing challenges.”

Around three million people have been displaced within Ethiopia, due to long-standing ethnic disputes, usually involving land ownership and rights.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 