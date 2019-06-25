World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Loyyal Broadens IP Portfolio With Latest South Korea Patent

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Loyyal, the industry leader in bringing blockchain technologies to today's loyalty and incentive programs, announced the award by the Korea Intellectual Property Office of Patent number 10-1955833, for Distributed Ledger Protocol to Incentivize Transactional and Non-Transactional Commerce. This latest addition to Loyyal's growing portfolio of intellectual property covers incentive and loyalty program implementation methods using distributed ledger protocol systems including blockchain technologies, to incentivize transactional and non-transactional behavior.

This same intellectual property along with other associated patents at various stages of approval in over eight territories globally, including patent grants awarded in Japan and Singapore, provides Loyyal's clients in Travel & Hospitality, Financial Services, and other sectors the assurances needed to expand deployment of the industry's first enterprise-grade blockchain solution for loyalty and incentive programs. By enhancing their programs' liquidity and interoperability via Loyyal's technologies, these market leaders help unlock a portion of the hundreds of billions of dollars in value locked up in member balances today. Key to this particular patent issued is the recognition that the tokenization and management of loyalty program incentives - traditionally points, miles, or "stars" - need not only be for typical behaviors such as purchases; it includes non-transactional behaviors as well, such as reaching a goal or visiting a particular location.



"We are pleased to secure this strategically important patent grant from the Intellectual Property Office of Korea as a part of Loyyal's broader, long term global patent strategy," said Greg Simon, CEO and Founder. "Korea has a strong and growing market for enterprise-use blockchain applications. Specifically, the loyalty application is already live amongst Korean financial institutions. We are excited about the new opportunities and partnerships this opens for Loyyal in Korea, and across Asia."


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 