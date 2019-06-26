3rd Sports and Leisure Expo to run alongside Book Fair

HONG KONG, June 25, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Following two successful editions, the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo returns this summer, running from 17 to 23 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) alongside the HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the expo will feature more than 140 exhibitors showcasing sports and leisure products and services from over 160 brands. In addition, more than 50 events will be organised onsite, providing visitors with new shopping and leisure experiences together with a range of fun summer activities for people of all ages, with a stronger focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) elements this year.

"Since its launch in 2017, the Sports and Leisure Expo has met with a very enthusiastic response from industry insiders and visitors, whose active participation has livened up the event. Many exhibitors said the results have surpassed their expectations and that they were able to collect invaluable feedback on their products and services from consumers," said Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director. "The link between sports, leisure and technology is growing stronger all the time, so this year's expo will see a strengthening of the innovation and technology elements plus the launch of a STEM product zone to bring new experiences to visitors and promote Hong Kong as an innovation hub."

Mr Chau added that the 2019 expo will showcase a wide variety of sports and leisure products, arts and hobby supplies, as well as sports and interest classes. Visitors can enjoy free trials, experiential activities and workshops throughout the seven-day event.







New sports and leisure products and services feature in 10 themed zones

This year's Sports and Leisure Expo will feature 10 themed zones: Japan Pavilion, Board Games, Fun & Play, Photography World, Outdoor Adventure, Sports Hub, Health & Fitness, Handicraft Market, as well as the new STEM World and Taiwan Pavilion. Visitors can explore the zones that cater to their specific interests, with some exhibitors offering free demonstrations or trials.

A strong line-up of exhibitors is expected in the Japan Pavilion. In addition to the Japan National Tourism Organisation and the KADOKAWA CORPORATION - one of Japan's four largest publishers - 10 cities and prefectures will join the pavilion as exhibitors. Virtual reality tours of the 88 Japanese Anime Spots (2019 edition) will also be offered to help visitors appreciate some of the landmarks of Japan's popular anime culture.

Launched last year and hugely popular, the Board Games zone returns in 2019. Social enterprise People on Board will partner with the MTR Corporation to set up a gigantic board game. They will also launch electric MTR chess pieces that young players can drive on the board, helping to promote safety and courtesy on the train network.

At the Sports Hub, the Hong Kong Academy of Ice Hockey will set up a synthetic ice field where visitors can try out ice hockey and ice skating. Pfizer, meanwhile, will set up a mini soccer field to hold two-on-two matches for children and promote the benefits of sports and good health.

The new STEM World zone will collaborate with 120 local schools to exhibit their STEM teaching achievements, while 15 STEM teaching material publishers will promote the latest innovative education technologies, including an augmented reality human body structure, a solar system production kit and AIY (artificial intelligence yourself) technology - do-it-yourself artificial intelligence (AI) kits that are one of the biggest emerging trends in STEM education.

Free trials of innovative sports games, 50+ onsite activities

At the Outdoor Adventure zone, Exhibitor Verm City Ltd will set up a 3.5-metre-tall climbing wall that combines rock climbing with interactive gaming by projecting game images onto the wall. Free trials will be offered to visitors.

In the Health & Fitness zone, exhibitor Core Fitness Ltd will introduce fitness equipment for domestic use and provide on-site demonstrations to promote the fast-growing trend of working out from home. During the expo, a pull-up competition will take place, with the top three contenders getting the opportunity to win prizes. The Hong Kong Schools Magic Competition will also be held during the expo, offering visitors some spellbinding experiences.

In addition to the wide array of shopping choices, interest classes, demonstrations and free trials offered by exhibitors, the HKTDC will organise more than 50 on-site activities including a Krav Maga workshop, freestyle football demonstration, ice hockey experience, Dodgebee trial, and photography and drone workshops, offering plenty of entertainment for children and adults alike. Lucky draws will also be organised during the expo.

Star athletes share their stories, tech giants to share technology tips

The HKTDC has invited a number of local star athletes to host sharing sessions during the expo. Among those talking about their athletic careers will be Hong Kong footballer Edmond Yapp; Wong Ho-chung, Hong Kong's first "4 Deserts Race Series" Grand Slam Champion; and local figure skater Maisy Ma.

On the technology side, an AI workshop will be hosted during the expo at which experts will offer insights into the latest innovations and share tips on the application of artificial intelligence.

One ticket, two fairs

The 30th Hong Kong Book Fair will run concurrently with the Sports and Leisure Expo from 17 to 23 July at the HKCEC. The HKTDC will continue to implement a "one ticket, two fairs" arrangement to offer visitors a range of quality summertime activities that will help to cultivate a diverse interest in reading, sports, outdoor activities and handicrafts.

The 3rd Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo

Date: 17-23 July 2019 (Wednesday to Tuesday)

Opening Hours:

17-23 July: 10am-8pm

23 July: 9am-5pm

Venue: Halls 5CDE, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Admission:

Adult Ticket: HK$25

Child Ticket: HK$10 (for primary school students/children under 1.22m tall)

* Children under 3 and adults over 65 will be admitted free of charge



