Cherrypicks, Subsidiary of NetDragon, Recognized by SIIA

HONG KONG, June 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Coding Galaxy, a game-based learning platform developed by Cherrypicks, a NetDragon subsidiary, was named the Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution of 2019 as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association ("SIIA") CODiE Awards.

The SIIA CODiE Awards have honored companies producing the most innovative software, education, information and media products for achieving excellence and innovation in technology around the world for over 30 years. A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, as each award winner is first reviewed by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Jason Chiu, CEO of Cherrypicks, commented, "Cherrypicks is incredibly honored and humbled that Coding Galaxy is acknowledged by the only peer-recognized competition in education and business technology, the SIIA CODiE Award for Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution. As one of the select few winners of the prestigious SIIA CODiE Award that is also certified by Education Alliance Finland, a global quality standard for learning solutions, it validates our continuous efforts in making Coding Galaxy a one of a kind education platform for students to learn coding concepts and computational thinking through gamification."







Coding Galaxy is a certified educational quality, all-in-one computational thinking and coding education program which integrates the innovative use of mobile technology with effective pedagogy to transform the traditionally mundane learning experience into a creative and interactive one.

As a certified Edtech product by Education Alliance Finland, a global quality standard for learning solutions with Finnish educational expertise, Coding Galaxy provides an innovative and gamified learning approach to maximize learners' learning efficiency and effectiveness. The curriculum aligns with international education standards such as CSTA K-12 Computer Science Standards and emphasizes the development of general skills along with a computational thinking mindset.

Through two years of development, Coding Galaxy is the culmination of results from research in diverse areas, including learning behavior, teaching environment, pedagogy, technological development trends and more. The comprehensive online and offline solutions, including digital teaching plans, unplugged activities and teaching materials integrating with artificial intelligence (AI), analyze student performance and facilitate teachers in effectively improving their students' problem-solving ability and 4Cs skills (Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Critical Thinking) to prepare them as "smart" citizens.

Powered by adaptive AI and knowledge graph, all learning content is tagged and linked with knowledge points in a knowledge graph. The smart analysis engine helps teachers grasp students' learning progress and pinpoint strengths and weaknesses with each learning concept. Teachers are provided with an overview of student performance to understand each student's weaknesses and strengths at a glance. A built-in early detection and alert system will also inform teachers of appropriate teaching intervention points, spot learning problems and provide personalized follow-ups to prevent students from going astray on the learning path and fill the learning gaps.

"The 2019 CODiE award winners represent the best of a new class of innovative products that are disrupting education and adding new efficiencies for educators and administrators. These exciting new products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visitwww.netdragon.com.

About Cherrypicks

Established in 2000, Cherrypicks is a home-grown technology company headquartered in Hong Kong and now a subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 777). The company is a regional Mobile Technology and Mobile eCommerce leader specializing in smart city, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, eWallet and location intelligence. The company has developed popular Online-to-Offline (O2O) mobile platforms, a world-class proximity detection and indoor positioning infrastructure Starbeacon, and an augmented reality SDK solution ARwiz. With disruptive O2O solutions as well as patent-pending products and technology inventions, Cherrypicks has won over 100 international and local awards in technology and digital marketing. They include winning the 'Oscars' of the IT field, being crowned the World Summit Award Mobile Global Champion and APICTA Winner Awards. Today, Cherrypicks is a globally recognized guru of mobile solution innovations highly trusted by numerous long-term, multinational and local corporate clients in banking, insurance, catering, retail, property management, travel, and transportation sectors. For details, please visitwww.cherrypicks.com.



© Scoop Media

