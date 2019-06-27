World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Children's Rights Convention is a broken promise

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: World Vision New Zealand

30 years on the UN Children's Rights Convention is a broken promise

Thirty years after global leaders signed up to protect the rights of children around the world, child focused organisations say not enough has been done and millions of children are still not getting their basic needs met.

On the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child, a new report from six of the world’s largest child-focused organisations says it is time for the global community to fulfil its broken promises.
The report has been produced by Joining Forces, a collaboration between World Vision, ChildFund Alliance, Plan International, Save the Children International, SOS Children’s Villages International, and Terre des Hommes International Federation.

The report makes the case for a new era of commitment for children and calls on governments to take bold action to target the children who continue to suffer, often the result of discrimination based on gender identity, race, caste, religion, disability or sexual orientation.

Global statistics reflect the challenges that remain. Each year:

• More than 5 million children die from preventable causes, and nearly half of these deaths are attributable to undernutrition;
• 95,000 children a year are murdered, and 15 million adolescent girls are raped;
• 64 million children lack access to primary education.
The Joining Forces Alliance is calling on governments to embrace and act on all parts of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This must include:
• Implementing legislation, policies, budgets, and programmes that are inclusive of all children;
• Promoting the rights of all marginalised children and championing gender equality;



• And supporting children’s meaningful participation and upholding their rights to freedom of expression and opinion.

Giving children a real voice and listening to and heeding their views will be crucial for progress. Children are still widely treated as passive recipients of decisions taken by adults, despite that fact that children’s right to participate is one of the core principles of the UN Convention. "Listen to us,” said Lucia, a young person from Spain who was interviewed as part of the report process. “There are many people who think that when you are a child, your opinion isn't worthy. Even if it's good.”

To read the full report and recommendations click here: https://child-rights-now.org/

ALSO:

