World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Secret Operation Burnham evidence obtained via US court case

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Nicky Hager


27 June 2019

NZDF secret Operation Burnham evidence obtained via US court case

A court case using the US Freedom of Information law (FOIA) has led to the NZDF's main secret evidence about Operation Burnham being released. Operation Burnham is the SAS raid that left 21 Afghan civilians killed and wounded in 2010.


Both lawyer for the villagers Deborah Manning and author Nicky Hager requested the information from the US military using FOIA – the equivalent of New Zealand's Official Information Act – and then approached a Washington DC lawyer, Mark Zaid, to take a court case to obtain the information. The case was a success.


NZDF has opposed all previous attempts to obtain US military information on Operation Burnham, claiming it was impossible for it to be released to the public. But the information was provided promptly and without fuss by the US military.


The information is being prepared for publication as quickly as possible. It will be released tomorrow afternoon, when it will be available to all interested New Zealanders and media to download and scrutinise.


“Secret evidence has been a huge obstacle in the current government inquiry into Operation Burnham,” Nicky Hager said. “The US court decision sets a precedent for New Zealand freedom of information as it shows that what was declared impossible by NZDF and the Ombudsman has turned out to be possible as a relatively routine release of public information in the United States. The New Zealand military is too secretive and the watchdogs are too cautious.”




“The court action was Deborah Manning's idea. She had done a similar thing during the Ahmed Zaoui case when she went to another country and obtained key documents that the NZ Security Intelligence Service had implacably refused to release. She located the US lawyer and instructed him to launch court proceedings on our FOIA requests.”


“This US decision is an example for all journalists and media organisations researching stories that include US government activities. Anyone can use the US FOIA Act and then go to a US lawyer and seek release.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Nicky Hager on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 