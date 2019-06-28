UN Women’s Rights Committee reviewing 7 nations



GENEVA (27 June 2019) — The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is meeting in Geneva from July 1 to 19 to review the situation of women’s rights in the following countries: Austria, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guyana, Mozambique, and Qatar.

All the countries under review are party to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and so are reviewed regularly on how they are implementing it. The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments and be briefed by NGOs and national human rights institutions.

More information is available on the Web page for the session.

The Committee’s open meetings will take place in Room XVI at the Palais des Nations. A programme of work is available on-line.

The recommended hashtag for the meetings will be #CEDAW73 and the meetings will be webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/

CEDAW’s recommendations, officially termed concluding observations, are scheduled to be published on Monday, 22 July.









© Scoop Media

