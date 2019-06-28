UN Human Rights Committee to review 6 nations

GENEVA (June 27, 2019) — The UN Human Rights Committee, which monitors implementation by States of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), will meet in Geneva from July 1 to 26 to review the situation for human rights in Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Netherlands, Nigeria, Paraguay, and Tajikistan.

The public sessions will take place in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva and will be Webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/. The recommended hashtag for the meeting will be #CCPR126.

All the countries listed above have ratified the ICCPR, and so are required to be reviewed regularly by the Committee of 18 international independent experts. The Committee will also hear from NGOs and national human rights institutions.

More information, including submitted reports by the States, may be found here.

At the end of its session the Committee will publish its findings (known as concluding observations) here on July 25, and present them at a press conference in Press Room 1 at 13:30 (to be confirmed).











