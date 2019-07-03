World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med highlights kidnapping of Iraqi academic

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor denounced the kidnapping of a civil activist and prominent academic in Basra province in Iraq, as well as the arrest campaigns carried out by the Iraqi security services against activists leading peaceful protests against corruption in the country.

According to local sources, Kazem Al-Sahlani was kidnapped because of his prominent role in anti-corruption demonstrations. for several hours before being released. He was held in captivity for several hours before being released in the northern desert of Basra province, from where he was able to reach a local police checkpoint.

"Kidnapping and intimidating operations aim at preventing Iraqis from exercising their societal role and restricting their freedoms, including freedom of expression," Euro-Med said. The organization added that this was a clear indication of a deliberate attempt to spread fear and silence critical voices, and is a violation of civil and political rights enshrined in both domestic and international law.

The Geneva-based rights watchdog also condemned a spate of arrests by Iraqi security forces in Basra that targeted a number of anti-corruption protest leaders and civil society activists. Around ten activists are reported to have been arrested: Ali al-Zebni and Osama Abd Ali Hussein, Ali Alaa Jabbar, Hasan Alaa Hassan, Abbas Salim Obaid, Ali Bassem Abboud, Abdul Rahman Nazem Abdul Rahman and others.

Peaceful protests against the current Governor, As'ad al-Eidani, began in response to his failure to improve living conditions for citizens, and his failure to hold to account those responsible for the deaths of demonstrators in similar protests earlier this year. Basra security services are reported to have used live ammunition and tear gas against the peaceful protestors.



"The successive constitutional documents in Iraq guaranteed the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. Article (26) of the Iraqi Constitution of 1970 guarantees the 'freedom of opinion, publication, meeting, demonstration, forming of political parties, unions and societies in accordance with the aims of the Constitution and within the limits of the Law. And the State shall endeavor to provide the means required for practicing these freedoms'", said Mohamed Emad, legal researcher at Euro-Med. He noted that the peaceful protestors in Basra are not violating any laws, but only wish to see their living conditions improve and unemployment alleviated.

After 2003, several constitutional documents that guaranteed the freedom of demonstration were issued in Iraq in accordance with Article 13 (e) of the Constitution, which stipulates "the right to peacefully demonstrate and strike in accordance with the law."

"Kidnappings and detention violate the provisions of the Iraqi law and the Constitution, and suppresses their right to demand better living conditions," Euro-Med's spokeswoman Selin Dyson said. She called on the Government and security forces to preserve the safety of civilians as they exercised their constitutional rights to advocate for better living conditions.

Dyson urged the Iraqi government to change its policies of suppressing Iraqis and subjecting them to various forms of violence, such as using live ammunition and arrests, and called on the authorities to listen to the demands of demonstrators and to protect human rights defenders in accordance with the law.

Euro-Med calls on the Iraqi government to hold to account those responsible for the kidnappings and shootings and to release detained protestors and activists. Euro-Med also calls on the Iraqi national government and Basra provincial government to respond to the demands of the demonstrators and to carry out economic and political reforms to ensure the provision of basic services and rights to citizens in a fair and consistent manner.

Click here to read the press release on our website


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

Widely Ignored Report: 40,000 Dead Venezuelans Under US Sanctions

A new report on April 25 by a respected think tank has estimated that US sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017 have caused around 40,000 deaths... Additional sanctions imposed in January 2019 are likely to lead to tens of thousands of further deaths. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Left-Wing Victory In Spain

Portugal and Spain continue to be striking exceptions to the rise of rightwing populism in Europe, a fact that’s commonly explained by the relatively recent experience both countries have had of living under fascist regimes. (Franco in Spain, and Salazar in Portugal.)

That horrific past still seems very much alive in the minds of voters... More>>

Easter Bombings Kill Hundreds: UN, World Leaders Condemn Sri Lanka Attacks

More than 200 have been killed and hundreds injured by a series of explosions inside churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, as Christians gathered for services to celebrate Easter.. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 