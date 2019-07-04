World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

League Joins Civil Rights Groups in Protecting LGBT+

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8:34 am
Press Release: League Of Women Voters

WASHINGTON - Today the League of Women Voters joined more than 50 organizations in filing an amicus brief for a trio of civil rights cases before the Supreme Court next term. The Court will consider whether employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity are covered under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“The League supports equal rights for all under state and federal law,” said Chris Carson, president of the board of directors of the League of Women Voters of the United States. “We are thrilled to join our partners in these important cases, which could ensure much-needed protections for LGBTQ+ individuals in the workplace.”

The three cases before the court are Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia; R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, Inc v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Altitude Express, Inc. v. Zarda.

“At a time when so many critical voting and individual rights are before the Court, these cases could solidify important safeguards for communities that still need continued protections,” said Celina Stewart, senior director of advocacy and litigation at the League of Women Voters of the United States. “These cases present yet another important opportunity for the Court to expand protections for vulnerable Americans.”

The Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights Under Law and the Leadership Conference drafted the brief on behalf of all the civil rights organizations. Read the amicus here.




