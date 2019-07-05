World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

RevCom Joey Johnson Arrested for Burning US Flag

Friday, 5 July 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: Joey Johnson

RevCom Joey Johnson Arrested for Burning Flag in Front of White House


Two American flags were burned directly in front of the White House today at 5 pm under the slogan “Imagine A World Without America.” The flags were successfully burnt in the face of attacks by fascist thugs wearing MAGA hats. In response, the police arrested Joey Johnson, who was arrested for the same act over 30 years ago and fought the case all the way to the Supreme Court and won, as well as another revolutionary.

The action is part of the National Get Organized For An Actual Revolution Tour. The organizers stated in their call that “On [July 4], this flag so soaked in the blood of ‘barbarity and hypocrisy’ will burn in symbolic places around this country. This will be a bold statement of truth and a declaration that we have had enough; and a clarion call to revolution and the emancipation of ALL humanity.”

Johnson himself had personally challenged Trump and vowed that this would be done at a time and place where Trump would be able to see it. Noche Diaz, a spokesperson for the National Tour, said that they would fight to free Johnson and the other person arrested and make this “outrageous attack politically backfire.”


