UN Special Rapporteur to visit Palestinian territory

UN Special Rapporteur on situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory to conduct visit



GENEVA (5 July 2019) – The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, Michael Lynk, begins his annual official mission to the region on 8 July, through Friday 12 July 2019.

The Special Rapporteur will gather first-hand information on the current human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Due to Israel's lack of response to the Special Rapporteur's request to travel to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, he will hold meetings in Amman, Jordan.

During his mission, the Special Rapporteur will meet with officials, community leaders and civil society representatives, among others. He will discuss the human rights situation across the Occupied Palestinian Territory with a focus on gathering evidence and information that will inform his upcoming report.

The Special Rapporteur will present his annual report to the General Assembly in October 2019 on his findings and conclusions.

