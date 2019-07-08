Not in My Name: Academics Publicly Attack Torture Rapporteur
NOT IN MY NAME: ACADEMICS PUBLICLY ATTACKING UN TORTURE RAPPORTEUR
https://contraspin.co.nz/not-in-my-name-academics-publicly-attacking-un-torture-rapporteur/
I am a survivor of rape, gang rape and the abusive police process I was subjected to when I reported it and I am fed up with watching sexual violence being used as a cover for political attacks on Julian Assange, his colleagues and his supporters.
I am not alone. Numerous other survivors have reached out to me tonight expressing the same sentiment and we deserve to be heard.
Today, members of what is supposedly a women’s advocacy group published an open letter addressed to UN top brass, from the Secretary-General on down, complaining about an article written by UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer and attempting to call into question his suitability for his role.
Melzer has recently transformed the debate around 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Julian Assange’s situation by formally finding that Assange is a victim of state-sponsored (and publicly perpetuated) psychological torture.
The content of the open letter undermining Melzer is founded on a premise of advocating for and protecting the rights of women and of survivors of sexual violence. Yet when I self-identified as a survivor in tweets to the organisers of the open letter and dissented against their opinions, they belittled me and were dismissive of my arguments.
Yes, the very women who should have been most sincere about unpacking the experiences and feelings of a survivor of sexual assault could not muster a single shred of empathy for me, nor did they express even the mildest concern for my wellbeing or safety, despite my clearly having been triggered by the conversation.
The very women who complained in their open letter against Melzer, of “insensitivity to victims of sexual assault” and “..a profound lack of understanding…” were themselves apparently incapable of demonstrating any sensitivity or understanding when dealing directly with a survivor.
And it is thus, the issue. Too often the theory that is advanced that “we must support victims!” and “we must centre the voices of women and survivors!” doesn’t match the practice. Despite being self-styled advocates, academics and lawyers, they were simply too wrapped up in themselves to have the time of day for a lowly survivor of sexual assault who was outside of their clique. They weren’t considerate of my right to my own opinions and weren’t prepared to consider them.
I can’t help but notice that their attitudes stand in stark contrast to that of Melzer himself. Standing in the harsh light of their accusations, he handled himself with poise, grace and more – with willingness to engage, receptiveness to their arguments, and with a concerted focus on bettering outcomes for survivors.
The reactions of those same women to my (and others) inquiries couldn’t have been any different from Melzer’s reaction. Instead of welcoming our input or engaging in constructive dialogue, they defaulted to posturing themselves as the victims, proclaiming on social media that they were being attacked. While continually boasting of having added further signatories to their attempt to undermine Melzer’s career.
Sadly, Melzer is not a lone target of the tactic of organised mass signings of an open letter being employed against him. WikiLeaks PR Consultant Trevor Fitzgibbon was the subject of an open letter signed by 72 progressive organisations decrying him as a serial abuser of women. Their lobbying efforts against him brought down his successful business and destroyed his career and his marriage, prior to him being cleared of all charges after lengthy investigations by authorities. Fitzgibbon subsequently won a defamation case against his primary accuser, after revelations of her private text message communications with him (available on the court record) made it clear that he had never raped her. His accuser has now retracted her accusations.
Likewise the activism career of WikiLeaks advocate Jacob Appelbaum was destroyed by similar tactics. Open letters were used to de-platform him at major tech conferences and hackerspaces, including one he co-founded. The public shaming campaign against him eventually boiled down to a sole complainant of sexual assault – by a person who has since gone on to make extremely dubious allegations against two other high profile members of the tech industry and is likewise now facing defamation proceedings as a result.
As a survivor of rape, it is gutting to have to continually watch people who profess to act in defence of women attack and destroy good men in the name of protecting survivors. I can not simply sit by and allow rape to continue to be weaponised for political gain.
Therefore I am writing my own open letter in response to that penned by Melzer’s critics, both in direct response to the substance (or lack thereof) of their claims, and to draw a line. A line that says, if you take this man down, it will not be in our name.
If academics read this response and are principled and brave enough to co-sign it, that is great. However I am most interested in platforming and amplifying the voices of regular people, many of whom will also inevitably be fellow survivors, who too often are the forgotten or silent majority, while the circus of these tar-and-feather public shaming campaigns continues unabated.
It is only by speaking out that we can stop them. And it is way past time.
Not In My Name: Open letter in response to the open letter by purported women’s advocates attacking the credibility of UN Special Rapporteur for Torture Nils Melzer
To: Ms Michelle Bachelet Jeria, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; Ms Kate Gilmore, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights; Coordination Committee of UN Special Procedures (chair Ms Anita Ramasastry, Mr Victor Madrigal-Borloz, Mr Javaid Rehman, Ms Leigh Toomey, Mr Clément Voulé and Mr Dainius Puras)
On 1st July 2019 an open letter was penned to your excellencies that has so far been co-signed by 150+ people who identify themselves as “practitioners and scholars in international law and human rights”.
The authors of the article assert:
• They “are deeply disturbed by the way [Melzer] approaches the allegations of sexual assault in this case.”
• that Melzer’s “tone is unbecoming of a UN mandate holder“
• that Melzer “dismisses the allegations on the basis that they do not “have the ring of rape in any language other than Swedish”. Mr Melzer’s statement is incorrect.”
• that Melzer “grossly misunderstands the realities and legalities of sexual assault when he dismisses the allegations against Mr Assange on the basis that they “do not involve any violence”.“
• that “Allegations against powerful or high-profile men such as Julian Assange are routinely dismissed as attention-seeking or part of a conspiracy to bring them down. Mr Melzer’s “op ed” perpetuates this dangerous narrative“
They concede:
• that Melzer’s “overarching argument may merit attention“
• that in their arguments, they will be “leaving aside whether this is an accurate summary of the events of the case”
• that “Mr Assange has fundamental rights to freedom from torture, a presumption of innocence, and a fair trial.“
The crux of the assertions of the authors of the open letter hinge upon a portion of an interview Melzer gave to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges on his show On Contact. They quote Melzer as having said:
“I think it is also important to point out what is called a “rape” allegation is not by any stretch what would be called “rape” in English or any other language other than Swedish, and I know what I’m talking about because I do speak Swedish. What this “rape” allegation refers to is an offence that doesn’t involve any violence (…) [Assange] is being accused of having ripped a condom during consensual intercourse (…) this is something no one will ever be able to prove.”
But here is what Melzer actually said word for word:
“I think it is important also to point out that what is called a rape allegation is not by any stretch what would be called rape in English or any other language than Swedish in the world and I know what I’m talking about because I do speak Swedish. So, what this rape allegation refers to, an offence, that doesn’t involve any violence.”
In the interview, Melzer stresses the words “an offence”. This can be heard precisely at 10:57 in the interview. It is the offence itself, stipulated in the Swedish law books, that was specifically designed for when violence was not used in the course of the action.
The English translation of the law is insufficient to explain the precise wording of the definition of the charge. The original Swedish law text makes implicitly clear that it applies only to instances of lessened violence than a forced penetration. That is why it is usually reported in English-language media as “lesser rape”. In the Swedish language, the implied lessening of the level of violence is even more pronounced. Which is why Melzer was explaining that he is fluent in Swedish. Because of that, he was able to interpret the full meaning of the wording of the laws, and therefore the nature of the allegations, in a way in which English speakers cannot.
Therefore the accusation that Melzer was trying to depict rape as a non-violent act is completely false. This invalidates the core premise of the original Open Letter of complaint against Melzer.
Melzer was simply describing an offence as it existed in 2010 on the Swedish law books. That law has since been changed in 2018. The 2018 interpretation appears to be closer to what the authors of the Open Letter wish to ascribe; however it simply was not relevant to Melzer’s credible and learned assessment of the original 2010 offence invoked against Assange.
The signatories to the Open Letter are signing it on the understanding that it contains an accurate depiction of Melzer’s actions. However, as evidenced above, the letter does not. Therefore it is a fundamentally flawed document, a misuse of the network being employed to amass signatures, a potential risk to the academic reputations of the signatories and a disservice to those on whose behalf it seeks to advocate.
Although the above sufficiently nullifies the allegations of professional impropriety falsely levelled at Melzer there is another issue which I wish to briefly cover off.
The open letter seeks to posture itself as being unbiased and objective, as well as to distance itself from any potential debate about the specifics of Assange’s case. Despite the fact that Melzer’s cited commentary was entirely specific to Assange’s case.
Unfortunately, even the most rudimentary research has unearthed that the primary organisers of the open letter have, in public, been far from unbiased towards Assange.
Out of respect, I will not name names at this point, as the purpose of this letter is not to engage in public shaming, however I am in possession of screenshots of multiple past statements published by the top proponents, organisers and signatories of the open letter making false, defamatory and biased statements about Julian Assange from their professional social media profiles and platforms.
Those statements echo some of the precise wording exhibited by state actors who have ultimately been responsible for the psychological torture of Assange that Melzer exposed.
Likewise, there is evidence of direct ties between the authors of the letter and some of the most voracious and defamatory critics of Assange that exist in the mainstream media sphere. The biases are deep and the relationships clear for all to see, with a few simple keyword searches.
It needs to be recognised and understood, that when Melzer exposed the public “mobbing” and psychological torture of Assange, that many professional human rights and legal advocates who had failed to act on Assange’s behalf or in solidarity with his plight across a number of years, themselves became tacitly implicated in his persecution. Whether it be because they had fallen victim to malicious mainstream reporting about his case, or whether it was due to their own ties to the states that have been and are actively persecuting him, they have been shown in action to have not lived up to their professed principles. That hypocrisy is publicly embarrassing. There are many professionals who would project themselves as being against torture, who have one way or another in this case, become complicit in it. Whether deliberately, or by their silence.
The correct action would be of course for them to acknowledge their error, atone for it and pick up the baton that Melzer has bravely carried thus far. Not to attack Melzer, undermine him, shame him, use social media to “mob” him as Assange was subjected to for so many years, or seek to distract from the severity of the implications of Melzer’s findings.
It was bad enough that a publisher went most of a decade being tortured in the heart of a major Western capital city with so few in the professional class daring to speak against it. Let us not see those same tactics now be allowed to be wielded against a UN Special Rapporteur too. We cannot allow those who, be it purposefully or inadvertently, contributed to the torture of a publisher, become the public prosecutors of the Special Rapporteur who exposed the torture.
What Melzer has done, in thoroughly researching in minute detail the case of Julian Assange, is historic and lends great credence and weight to the reputation of the United Nations as a whole. I know of many who had frankly lost faith in the organisation, only to have it restored by Melzer’s courage, tenacity and attention to detail. His is a significant achievement, undertaken in good conscience and in the face of overwhelmingly powerful and hostile forces, and for that he should be rewarded and not punished.
My 2018, 24,000-word research tome about the Assange case, called ‘Being Julian Assange‘ was read by over 140,000 people on this website alone, not including the multiple other locations and countries in which it was republished. In that piece, which was tweeted by Julian Assange shortly before he was silenced, as well as by WikiLeaks, Christine Assange and countless others, I wrote an important piece of testimony, about what it feels like as a survivor to watch the allegations against Julian Assange bandied about as “rape” all these years. I feel compelled to quote it in full:
“The apparent inability of self-styled defenders of women to differentiate between the physical and deliberate violence of actual rape, such as Bill Clinton’s rape of Juanita Broderick, compared to disagreements over condoms or in the case of Appelbaum, non-consensual back-washing, kissing someone in a bar, propositioning someone or making bad jokes, undermines and is frankly depressing to, those of us who are survivors.
Sexually harmful behaviours and other aspects of rape culture can and should be denounced and deplored, without having to equate it to rape. The proclivity of the liberal set for doing so waters down and diminishes the experience of rape victims, and the seriousness of it. It seems to be yet another function of privilege, to bandy about terms such as “rape”, “rapist”, and “serial rapist” without understanding the repercussions of doing so.
Rape is an assault on all five senses. For a protracted period of time thereafter, it renders you almost unable to live inside your body, to live inside your life. Unable to preserve your sensory perceptions or restore them to how they functioned before the rape.
To falsely describe sexually problematic behaviour common amongst the entire population as “rape” belittles and undermines survivors, as does unfairly expanding the definition of what constitutes a rapist, or branding every man a rapist by affiliation. Doing so causes many men who are not rapists to recoil from confronting what does need to change. It dissuades them from meaningfully engaging on legitimate issues. It encourages an inevitable and counterproductive backlash, that needn’t have occurred.”
This reflects a broad societal trend to blur the lines of what rape is, to expand its definition by using terms like “rapey“, a term often invoked in relation to Assange. I addressed the use of that term also.
“The term “rapey” is itself, offensive. With its use, the definition of rape is being willfully expanded into borderline meaninglessness and obscurity. As if there can be “racisty” or “sexisty” or “homophobicy”. There cannot. Rape is an absolute, and a serious crime against humanity. The term should not be callously invoked; watered down for the social convenience of he or she exercising the privilege inherently wielded when bastardising the language of the violated.”
Given that the eyes of many who believe themselves to be defenders of women are likely to read this letter, I felt it important to highlight those passages. Because foremost in the minds of those who advocate for survivors must be a concerted effort to understand how we feel, our wish to preserve the words which describe our experiences, and to retain ownership of them much as any marginalised or vulnerable group does with language used to describe them. Rape is a word that should be used with respect for the price those of us who have experienced it paid. It should never be callously bandied about, its definition should never be allowed to become meaningless, and the accusation of it should never, ever be used as a political weapon.
It is possible that in his research, Melzer read the above quoted passages and was affected by them. If so, I am grateful, and if not, I know that others were and will be.
But if Melzer is to now have rotten fruit thrown at him in the town square for breaking taboos to defend a victim of torture who others did not, then it will not be in my name.
Authored by: Suzie Dawson
Co-Signed By:
SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT WHO CLAIM THEIR RIGHT TO BE RECOGNISED AS SUCH AND HAVE THEIR VOICES HEARD:
1. Suzie Dawson, Journalist and activist
2. Ariyana Love, Journalist and Human Rights defender
3. Beth Wendy Grundfest-Frigeri, Disabled activist
4. Grayden Shelley, Artist
5. Kitty Hundal, Retired, Ontario Civil Liberties Association, Author
6. Rachel Collins, Housewife
7. Lilain Duffy, Sociologist
8. Caitlin Johnstone, Journalist, Poet
9. Sarah Freeis, Activist, Artist
10. Sandra Hewett, Unemployed
11. Halo Benson, Mom
12. Reverend Elisa Standridge Howell, Minister and Spiritual Advisor
13. Sarah Jane Brennan, Independent Journalist, Human Rights Activist
14. Sarah Taylor, Researcher
15. Caressia Blair, Unemployed
16. Pema Than, Parent, Scientist
17. Christine Dopf, M.Sc, Activist
18. Helena Jennie, College Professor
19. Raine James, Forklift Operator, Mother
20. Joanne Maree Le Mura, BA – Community Services, Community Development, Human Rights Advocate
21. Sharon K. Raum, Retired
22. Louise Bennet, Media Advisor
23. Nicki Myers, Musician
24. Carrie Ellsworth, Student
25. Meaghan Walker, Researcher, Writer
26. Teresa Marshall, Massage Therapist
27. Diane Friedman, Retired Health Professional, Peace Activist, Mother, Grandmother
28. Hope Kesselring, Writer
29. Dr. Christine DeCarlo, Disabled Activist
30. Taurean Benson, Husband and Father
31. Annabelle Hodge, Mother
32. Courtney Imholt, Homemaker
33. Natalie Kerslake, Housewife and Mother, ex-Teacher and Chartered Accountant
34. Danielle J. Dunkley, Student
35. Carmen Powers, Grandmother, Activist
36. Doug, Retired Musician and Teacher
37. Lily Torres, Engineer, Mother
38. Tam Brewer, Retired, Activist
39. Jayne Jackie Brown, Mother, Peace and Human Rights Activist
40. Carol Watt, Chinese Medicine Practitioner
41. Nadia N. Kira, Painter, Art Therapist
42. Bella Magnani, Researcher
43. Lorese Vera MA., Teacher, Writer, Editor
44. Joanne Doran, Lecturer of Health Sciences
45. I. E., Writer
46. Vivian Kubrick, Composer, Filmmaker
47. Irene Potashner, Project Coordinator
48. Kat Irvine, Self-employed
49. Alice Bergot, Artist
50. Cleonarda da Venezia, Carer, Artist
51. Kim McMahon, Student
52. Patricia Call, Human Rights Activist
53. V. V. R., Disabled Activist
54. Eloïse Vanhouteghem, Illustrator
55. Jill P. Michaels, Retired
56. Siobhan Cawson Mooney, Musician, Activist
57. Leslie Stein, Retired
58. Kyra Moore, M. Ed., Teacher
59. Wiesje Slot, Activist
60. Jude Fleming, Human Rights Defender, Writer
61. Sandra Hill, Researcher/Analyst, Mother, Student
62. Madeleine Love, Independent Scholar, Senate Candidate (AUS)
63. Ally Cordingly, Educationalist
64. Animae Jones, Retired, Activist
65. Marti Babb, Small Business Owner
66. Stephanie Marsilia, College Lecturer, Licensed Psychotherapist
67. Leanne Ramirez, Retired US Military
68. Shari Nolder, Activist, Artist, Caregiver
69. Eul Liester, Sales Worker
70. Melinda McCracken, Retired
71. Graham Elwood, Political Comedian, Filmmaker
72. Ann Garrison, Journalist
73. Dr. Marni Sheppeard, Unemployed Theoretical Physicist
74. Julie Meyer, College Access Professional
75. Lauren Ellis, Case Worker, Artist
76. Cynthia George, Advocate for the Elderly
77. Rosie Ingram, Mother, Grandmother
78. Kristin Bright, Truck Driver, Humanitarian
79. Quinn Petersen, Activist
80. Deborah Hendry, Educator, Counsellor, PhD Candidate
81. Hali Cespedes-Chorin, Technical Writer
82. Susan Neece, Art Therapist
83. E. Schemer, Artist
84. Lorraine Tipton, Co-founder, American Mothers Party
85. Esther Hendriksen, former International Policy Advisor
86. Martin K. O’Connor, Unemployed
87. Rosita Allinckx, Activist, Artist
88. Ken Black, Entrepreneur
89. Mairi Nicola Morrison, Legal Scholar
90. Nel Lane, Activist, Writer, Social Justice Advocate
91. Kylie McCrimmon, Intensive Care Nurse, Mother
92. Elpo Damianou, ex-UNHCR Congo
93. Kristine Rael, Piano Teacher
94. Yvonne Holzmayer, Teacher, Mother
95. Hamed Pakatchi, Graduate Student
96. Elise Tak, Artist
97. Kit Jones, Licensed Psychotherapist/Mental Health Counsellor
98. M. Mayermiar, Veteran
99. Johanna Harman, Supporter
100. Lauren B. Wilson, Disabled Activist, Artist
101. Pamela Anderson, Activist
102. Deepa Govindarajan Driver, Lecturer, Trade Unionist, Mother
103. Adele Margaret Goldie, Artist, Peace Activist, Worker
104. David Denton, Government Worker
105. Carol Hale, Retired Federal Public Defender, Investigator
106. Dr. Lilliana Corridor, Marine Biologist, Oceanographer, Human Rights Defender
107. Charmaine Jones, Chef, Grandmother, Activist
108. Barbara Kim Thigpen, Grandmother, Consumer advocate, Teacher, Activist
109. Tamara Otello, Retired Social Worker
110. Ania Nowakowska, Graphic Designer
111. Ginger Beeler, Operating Room Sterilizer
112. Kara Seboldt, Data Analyst
113. Marirose Walker, Disabled Activist
114. Magda Hassan, Psychotherapist, Educator
115. JoAnn Maschè-Daane, Activist, Artist
116. Dr Carol Mackenzie, Urban Social Scientist
OTHER CARING HUMAN BEINGS STANDING IN SOLIDARITY WITH NILS MELZER:
2. Louise Bracken, Retail Cashier
3. Niki Konstantinidis, Barrister and Solicitor
4. Lohan Gunaweera, Visual & Performance Artist, Translator
5. Dr. Thomas Harvey, Honorary Research Associate in Philosophy, University of Auckland
6. Clinton David Hohneck, Engineer
7. Laura Genovese, School Secretary
8. Marijke Hultzer, Retired journalist
9. Taylor Hudak, Journalist and activist
10. Rasmus Sylvester Forsberg Outzen, Intelligence activist
11. Paula Iasella, Broadway Costume Design/Wardrobe
12. Paul Neville, Retired
13. Laura Killian, Unemployed Academic (Science and Engineering), Pirate Party Australia
14. John Anthony Giles, Retired
15. William Hogan, Professor
16. Linda Hagge, Retired University Instructor
17. Nicholas Woodward, Painter
18. Stacy O’Neill, Teacher
19. Mary-Ann Jones, PhD, Retired Scientist
20. Julie Milicevic, Educator
21. Vivek Nayak, Data Entry Office Worker
22. Cassandra Fairbanks, Journalist
23. Patricia Perlo, IT Business Analyst
24. Jessie A. Kim, Small Business Owner
25. Roger Close, Unemployed, Former DJ, Student
26. Tyler McMillan, Consultant
27. Lorilee House, Retired Editor
28. Bruce Turnbull, Pensioner
29. Deborah Thomas, Hand Therapist
30. Flavia Westerwelle, Self-emplyed Artist
31. Kendra Christian, Sales Manager
32. Michele Cochrane, Retired University Administrator
33. Clare Smith, Self-employed
34. Mary Naylor, Retired Teacher, Poet
35. Jason Brinkman, Retired
36. Marie Apap, Teacher
37. Laura Eckert, Artist
38. Joslyn Erica, Social Worker, Herbalist, Mother
39. Michelle Wood, Activist, Mother, Naturopath
40. Concerned Citizen, Portland Activist
41. Alex Hills, Activist
42. Marty Cook, Teacher
43. Chris Lonsdale, Psychologist, Linguist, Educator, Entrepreneur
44. Lorraine Harvey, Retired
45. Gordon Dimmack, Independent Journalist
46. Ann Batiza, PhD., Retired Academic
47. Chris Leising, Photographer
48. Daniel Wirt, Medical Doctor
49. Fabel Arostegi, Teacher
50. Celia Moore, Carer, Swimming Teacher, Activist
51. Dave Donnellan, Peace Activist
52. Dragos Savu, Accountant
53. Lynne Bon de Veire, Artist
54. Stephen Boni, Essayist, Editor, Storyteller
55. Ian Colville, Product Manager
56. Nic, Retired Mental Health Worker
57. Lorese Vera, MA, Teacher, Writer
58. Anna Moras, Executive Assistant
59. Shaista Salam, Peace Activist
60. Lucinda Manning, Activist, Archivist, Feminist, Librarian
61. Noah Baslaw, Student
62. Kristin Scott, Therapist
63. Humberto Arturo Reaza Jr., Teacher
64. Odette Louise Stevens, Artist
65. Monique Jolie, Unemployed
66. Rob Trimmer, Security Guard
67. Nina Cross, Teacher, Writer
68. Mehdi Taileb, Activist
69. Shona Davidson, Retired
70. Tatiana Schild, Mother, Activist
71. George Szamuely PhD., Author
72. Charlotte Gracias, Project Manager
73. Elizabeth Hamilton, Grandmother, Disabled Activist
74. Somerset Bean, Graphic Designer
75. Julie Collier, Homemaker
76. Bradley C. Hughes, former Greens Counsellor and Deputy Mayor, Randwick, NSW
77. Judy Driggers, Mother, Grandmother
78. Pierre Studler, Plumber
79. John Hayward, Pensioner
80. Stephen Perrett, Small Business Owner
81. Christian Larsson, Student
82. Jose Rivera, Builder
83. Belinda Curtis, Support Worker, Accomodation Manager
84. Spring Grace Eselgroth, Copy Editor, Activist
85. Theodore W. Altmeter, Retired
86. Elizabeth Mueller, Activist, Researcher
87. Jenni Hall, Investigative Research and Screenplay Writer
88. Paula Murphy, Supporter
89. Jean B. Palmer, Supporter
90. Serena Ferrario, Unemployed
91. Francois Guesdon, Unemployed
92. Jennifer Lyon, Clinical Librarian
93. Sasha Mitrovich, Retired
94. Annika Dahlbäck, Acupuncturist
95. Lissa K. Johnson, Clinical Psychologist
96. Elizabeth Hawke, Retired
97. Jean Chevrier, Self-employed
98. Mike Hurt, Web Developer
99. Göran Stål, Osteopath
100. Roseanne Martorana, Physical Therapy Driver, Dog Walker
101. Tristan Roch-Desparois, Hardware Store Worker
102. Anna Palczynska, Nurse
103. Brad Lacke, Freelance Artist
104. Satu Hiitola, Supporter
105. W. Hall, Supporter
106. Christa Oberwalder, Activist
107. Freyja Inanna, Nurse, Midwife
108. Michael Inanna, Engineer, Healing Retreat Manager
109. Eleanor Boyd, Retired Teacher
110. Claire Lowe, Complimentary Therapist
111. Jane George, Author, Illustrator
112. Lyndsey Young, Receptionist
113. Wilson Mpalweni, Journalist
114. Juan Rebes, IT Consultant
115. Dennis Revell, Property Management, Technical Research
116. Karina Fernandes, Self-employed
117. Andreas Schwarzmeier, Engineer
118. Karen Sprowl, Rehabilitation Counsellor, Nurse
119. Davena Turvey, Retired Actor
120. Barry J. Fleming, Consulting Director, Technologist, Activist
121. Tricia Rajabipour, CT Tech
122. Nozomi Hayase, PhD, Author
123. Danielle Wood, Artist, Activist
124. Donna Piranha, Anthropologist, Activist
125. Elvira Ferreira, Activist
126. J. Bogoeva, Supporter
127. Miguel de Sousa Pires, IT Worker
128. James Miller, Carpenter
129. Irene Heitsch, Housewife
130. Sherry Clayton, Musician
131. Jeanie Schmidt, Nurse, Mother
132. Pete DeLorenzo, Musician, Restaurant Worker
133. Vanessa Byrne, Mother, Homemaker
134. Chris Whitside, Writer, Producer
135. Donna Moon, Home Healthcare Provider
136. Tom Pappalardo, Uber Driver
137. Jon Krampner, Activist, Author
138. Colin Goodayle, Retired Public Servant
139. John McEvoy, Journalist
140. Calvin Benson, Whistleblower Advocate
141. Cory Twinney, Pharmacist
142. Yvonne Langlois, Retired Administrator
143. Frank Hopewell, Network Rail
144. Desiree Assaad, HR Specialist
145. David Sutton, Unemployed Engineer
146. Isabel Oliveira, Supporter
147. Jenny Trigg, Retired Health Worker
148. Magnus Mickelsson, Software Developer
149. Kimera Muwanguzi Anthony, Photographer, Farmer, Small Business Owner
150. Shannon Shipley, Lead Organizer for Immigrant and Refugee Rights
151. Arianna Marchionne, Scientist
152. Bjørnar Simonsen, Sociology Student
153. Mary Kostakidis, Journalist
154. Carl Clarke, Human Resources Manager
155. Michael Fitzgerald, Commercial Real Estate Broker
156. Fionnuala Hendrick, CEO
157. Liesbeth Nieuwenweg, Webmaster
158. Anne Ridgley, Translator
159. Tresilla Wood, Homemaker
160. Lauren Richardson, Investor
161. Maria Mollenkopf, Disabled
162. Greg L. Bean, Information Systems Architect
163. Kate Hecimovic, Higher Education Administrator
164. Patrick Coss, Unemployed
165. Tom Heron, Recording Engineer, Teacher
166. Sandra Lewis, Child Carer
167. Raphael Steele, Engineer
168. John Mayall, Software Professional
169. Lorine Brice, Supporter
170. Andrew Mcguinness, Lecturer
171. David Macilwain, Independent Writer, Activist
172. Dane Owen, Supporter
173. Jim Kavanagh, Former Professor, Political Analyst
174. Elissar Hanna, Student
175. Bjørn Danielsen, Systems Architect
176. Maarten Vos, Student
177. Tuan Tran, History Teacher
178. Linda Hanakova, Healthcare Worker
179. Paul J. Zickler, High School Teacher
180. Tony Ansell, Sales Worker
181. André Forsberg, Medical Student
182. Mary Henning, Filmmaker
183. Kathleen Cain, Supporter
184. Sylvia Bennet, Retired Theatre Professional
185. Zeina Farah, Political Scientist
186. Sue Worp, Speech Language Pathologist
187. Kent Kingsley, Self-Employed
188. Roy David, Writer
189. Carol Barnes, Former Domestic Abuse Coordinator/Advisor
190. Alex Tiedemann, Supporter
191. Jacqui Ham, Musician
192. Emily E. Hamilton, Cook
193. Lianne Rowe, Artist, Psychologist
194. Alex Mazey, Poet, Essayist
195. Vincent Abinet, Self-Employed, Teacher
196. Tamara Thomas, Property Manager
197. Juliet Smith, Teacher, Mother
198. Brett Smith, Naturopath
199. Pete Hallpike, English Teacher
200. Mara Modesto-Wrobel, Retired
201. Peter Thomas, Team Manager
202. Teresa Bear, Certified Public Accountant
203. Mehrzad Mahmoudian-Geller, College Professor
204. Mark Brooks, Writer, Retired Business Person
205. Jodi Thomas, Housewife, Former Senior Physiotherapy Assistant
206. Colleen Whittemore, Retired
207. Brian Robinson, Retired
208. Gary M. Lord, Activist
209. Paul Mansfield, Civil Servant
210. Dr Lawrence Taylor, Activist, Retired Chiropractor
211. Fiona Hansen, Supporter
212. Lisa Cardon, Retired Nurse
213. Rob Skinner, Supporter
214. Mara Kupka, Screenwriter, Performer
215. Fletcher Lenz, Auditor
216. Manfred Pürro, Software Architect
217. Cathy Raats, Supporter
218. Victoria Husemeyer, Fund Manager
219. Claus Bang, Mathematician
220. Amin Talha, B Arch, PMP
221. Christine Assange, Mother of persecuted journalist Julian Assange
222. Susan Inman, Retired
223. Karen Lawson, Supporter
224. Elmarie van der Merwe, Activist
225. Valentina Flex, Archivist
226. Olga Christensen, Graduate
227. Hans Jørgen Kjærnet, Supporter
228. Kelly Kolisnik, Web Developer
229. Jack Yan, Publisher
230. Stephanie Wilson, Supporter
231. Sonia Soares, Supporter
232. Omer ElSouri, Journalist
233. Gadi Nisenholz, Programmer
234. Deborah Meyer, Retired, Artist
235. Uschi Schueller, Artist, Human Rights Activist
236. Michael Joyce, Supporter
237. Anna L. E. Price, Administrator
238. Manuela Alava, Lab Technician, Student
239. Alan L. Stewart, Author, Activist
240. Chris Whittington. Retired Programmer, Publisher
241. Cheryl Browne, Supporter
242. Charlene Parsons, Entrepreneur
243. Anne Hinde, Supporter
244. Nabil H., Disabled Activist
245. Sue Stathoris, Supporter
246. Dan Smith, Analyst
247. Brenda Bonnici, PhD., Pharmacist
248. I. Zvonko, Supporter
249. Michael Zakko, Student
250. Spyros Marchetos, Historian, School of Political Sciences, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
251. Sergio Mauro, Engineer
252. Alison Hunter, IT Systems Analyst
253. James Fields, Supporter
254. Tania Yegdich, Retired Mental Health Educator
255. Judith Tanner, Supporter
256. Caspar Nørgaard, Photographer
257. Bernie Cunningham, Supporter
258. Cristina Mérchante, Supporter
259. Katrina Watson, Researcher
260. Currie Dobson, Supporter
261. Kimber Maddox, Graphic Designer
262. F. P. Turner, Self-Employed
263. John Read, Interpreter
264. Yukari Miyamae, Translator
265. Mercy Wolf. Activist, Mother, Marriage Celebrant
266. Jie Wang, Customer Service
267. Abby Brickler, Supporter
268. Jeff Bunsell, Software Developer
269. Jerome Davis, Accountant
270. John Thomson, Real Estate
271. Jim Moore, Engineer
272. Gera Shumaker, Supporter
273. Daryl Snow, Retired Firefighter (FRNSW)
274. Rodney Lomax, Disability Pensioner
275. Nick Bruechle, Writer
276. Ian Caruana, Engineer
277. Shaun Davis, Geologist
278. Raul Ilargi, Writer
279. Kathy Fannin, Retired Informatics Manager
[This page is being continually updated.]
CC: The 150+ academics engaged in signing their names to the open letter to complain about Melzer, named here, and:
Prof. Nils Melzer, United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment
H.E. Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
Ms Beatriz Balbin, Chief of Special Procedures Branch
Mr Coly Seck, President of the Human Rights Council
Mr Christophe Peschoux, UN Chief of Section for mandates on torture, religion and belief, and human rights and counter-terrorism
Ms Peggy Hicks, Director, Thematic Engagement, Special Procedures and Right to Development Division