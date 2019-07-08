World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

World Plus International announces W+ digital publishing

Monday, 8 July 2019, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - At the Marina Bay Sands launch event on Friday, World Plus International announced the immediate availability of W+, an innovative and truly digital magazine publishing platform.

The release of the W+ platform represents a revolutionary new way for readers to access premium content and publishers, as well as what advertisers offer them. The digital platform is available for iOS and Android devices worldwide.

"We are here to disrupt the traditions by changing the old and boring ways people read magazines," said Ebe Khasag, CEO and Co-Founder at World Plus International.

Win-Win-Win Triangle at WPI--
Many publishers have already seen the benefits from W+, with Asia Mining Magazine the latest to join the platform. W+ will enable Asia Mining Magazine to benefit from the reduced cost of offering its contents digitally, increased interactivity and an immersive user experience for its readers.

"W+ is a truly exciting solution, because it offers what publishers and advertisers previously lacked, creative solutions and speedy delivery," says Bob Erdene, Digital Editor at Asia Mining Magazine.

W+ Availability--
World Plus International's commitment to deliver the latest innovative solutions to global audiences is driven by its commitment to publishers and advertisers.

W+ is immediately available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
- Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/w/id1420368456
- Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wplus

W+ next generation AI engine to support advertisers and publishers is scheduled later part of 2019.

W+ was founded in 2018 by Ebe Khasag, Hakuho Sho, and Dolgion Erdenebaatar. World Plus International is set to become an industry leader in digital publishing and media.



