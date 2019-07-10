World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med Calls on Europe to End Persecution of Refugees

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 8:11 am
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor

Geneva – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor and the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health (GIWEH) made a statement before the 41st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday which highlighted the fact that migrants arriving in Europe are subjected to violations and hate crimes. This contradicts commitments made by European Union member states to uphold the rights of asylum seekers.

Noor Kharma, legal researcher at Euro-Med, said that policies adopted by some European governments at the behest of right-wing politicians, such as reducing asylum seeker numbers, encouraged hate against refugees. Such policies risked breaching the rights enshrined in the Universal Deceleration of Human Rights and the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, both of which have been signed by European Union members states.

"The rights set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees give vulnerable persons the right to seek asylum to avoid persecution and conflicts, while the host State is obliged to respect the rights of refugees and not to expel or deport them," Kharma stressed.

She noted that the right-wing extremist policies by member state governments had legitimised hate speech and violations of refugee rights, as demonstrated by escalating rates of racist attacks against refugees. Furthermore, European countries have filed complaints against individuals and volunteers working to help refugees or to rescue them from drowning as they cross the sea, such as Miguel Roldan in Italy. Another example of this worrisome trend can be seen in the publication of anti-immigrant material in Berlin's central metro station.



The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called on Human Rights Council member states to accept the refugees and migrants forced to flee their home countries as a result of wars and death, and to stop persecuting them. The Geneva-based monitoring group also called on the UN Human Rights Council to ask EU states to comply with their principles of refugee assistance and to renounce hate speech.

Click here to read the press release on our website


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 