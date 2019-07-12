World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Novotech CRO partners Skin Research Institute of Singapore

Friday, 12 July 2019, 8:02 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the award-winning Asia-Pacific CRO, has further strengthened its presence in the region through a Partnership with the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS). With this partnership, the two groups will be working together to promote combined capabilities in skin research clinical trials.

The Partnership formalizes a long-standing working relationship between the two, enabling closer collaboration to ensure the high priority start-up of new projects, and cooperation in clinical trial promotion, business development, networking opportunities, clinical operation, training, and feasibility assessment.

SRIS was established as a collaboration between Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), National Healthcare Group (NHG) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to conduct high impact, inter-disciplinary skin research that would translate into improved health outcomes and quality of life.

Novotech now has over 20 significant Partnerships with some of the leading medical institutions in the region. The Partnership Program is strategically designed to bring unparalleled access to quality investigators, KOLs, and up to 4 million patients for its international biotech clients.

Novotech CEO Dr John Moller said the Partnership with SRIS will support the increasing demand from biotech clients for skin disorder studies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Please visit the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS)at https://www.a-star.edu.sg/sris/About-SRIS.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 