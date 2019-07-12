2019 Pacific Games beneficial for Samoa Tourism

2019 Pacific Games beneficial for Samoa Tourism

Suva, July 12 2019- The opening of the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa on the weekend was a showcase of the rich Samoan culture and heritage and heralds the start of two weeks of intensive competition by the best sports people in the region said SPTO Chief Executive, Christopher Cocker.

“The Organising Committee, Government and people of Samoa are to be commended for what I believe is one of the best Pacific Games opening Ceremony. I heard that it has been labelled as well as the miracle Pacific Games because the rain stopped just before the opening ceremony started. Thank you Samoa for bringing the Pacific people together and making us all proud at the opening ceremony! ” said Mr. Cocker.

Mr. Cocker said Samoa has made each country delegation welcome and gone the extra mile to ensure that the Games is a “Plastics free” event, “This augurs well with the role Pacific people play in the protection of the Blue Pacific which is a pillar of our common identity.”

With more than 3000 athletes participating in 26 various sports, Mr. Cocker said the Pacific Games is a boom for the Samoan economy, “As the Games not only celebrates athleticism and sportsmanship of our Pacific people but highlights the rising importance of sports tourism for our region as another means to enhancing economic prosperity, especially for the host country.”

Mr. Cocker said the hike in visitors over the two weeks of the Pacific Games will certainly boost the local commerce and tourism businesses in Samoa with athletes, support teams and their families looking to immerse in the Samoan shopping, cuisine, cultural and hospitality experience.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Samoa to put on great showcase for visitors from the Pacific and abroad which I am certain they will accomplish very well. I take this opportunity to wish all the athletes the best in their various events and also to enjoy the hospitality of beautiful Samoa,” said Mr. Cocker.



Ends









© Scoop Media

