UNI GOLD COIN (UGC) to be listed on IDAX

HONG KONG, July 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - UNI GOLD COIN (UGC) is excited to list on IDAX for UGC/ETH, UGC/BTC on July 22nd at 10:00 (UTC+8). UGC aims to develop unique international tourism products by creating the UNI GOLD Resort vintage-style gold-mining experience.

The UNI GOLD Resort creates an innovative model for global tourism, actively supporting the local economy and youth employment while developing a family-friendly resort and trailer-style campgrounds where participants can enjoy spending a night in the area and experiencing the world's biggest 'Old West' Goldrush and gold-mine.

By developing a blockchain platform with these innovative systems, UGC aims to become a market leader and a leading company in bringing the world closer together.

About UGC

1. Name of Coin: UNI GOLD COIN (UGC)

2. Project: Developing international tourism products by creating gold mining experience UNI GOLD Resort.

3. Contents of Projects: Activation of local economy and job creation by creating UNI GOLD Resort in which people from around the world experience a Gold Rush of the U.S. Old West-era through Korean Goldmine, world's first gold mining experience resort where people can swap the gold they mined into UNI GOLD COIN to take away as souvenirs.

4. Resort contents: Vintage-style caravan camping site from U.S. Old West era, Swimming pool, Cinema, Convenience store, Gold mine, BBQ, Wine bar, American Coffee shop, American Cowboy land etc.

5. Project prosperity: Developing a family-friendly resort where participants can enjoy spending a night in the area to experience the world's biggest gold-mining goldrush and trailer-style campgrounds, and Creating models of global tourism products and job creation that actively contribute to youth job creation.

- UGC Whitepaper: http://www.acnnewswire.com/pdf/ugc-whitepaper.pdf

- Official UGC website: http://unigoldcoin.net/







About IDAX (www.idax.pro)

IDAX is an international cryptocurrency exchange platform originating from GBC (Global Blockchain Research Center). Founded in 2017, IDAX is ranked Top 8 at CoinMarketCap. IDAX provides users from all around the world with convenient, safe and fast cryptocurrency transaction service. IDAX has over 2 million registered users with daily trading volume of over 2 million US dollars and is now offering IDAX users the opportunity to support the UGC project by purchasing UGC tokens.

IDAX values every user of the platform, and looks at and maintain our relationship with users from a long-term perspective. As one of the world's leading exchanges, IDAX will strive to build the first users' community system initiated and promoted by the exchange. IDAX uses unique products and services to integrate into people's lives, bringing joy and more opportunities to users and society in general.

