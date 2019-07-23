Urgent denunciation of armed attack on CIPOG-EZ communities

July 20, 2019



From the Indigenous and Popular Council of Guerrero Emiliano Zapata, we denounce that at this moment late on Saturday, July 20, 2019, several armed commandos of the narco-paramilitary group of the "Ardillos" surrounded the community of Tula Guerrero.

There has already been several hours of armed attack, and the shooting has not stopped. At this time we do not know the number of brothers injured or killed.

Therefore, we urge local, state and federal authorities to intervene immediately to prevent a massacre.

We call on national and international solidarity organizations and human rights defenders to demand that the Mexican state immediately intervene to prevent a massacre against our Nahuas indigenous brothers and sisters in the community of Tula.

Attentively:

Indigenous and Popular Council of Guerrero - Emiliano Zapata.









