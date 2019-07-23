Urgent denunciation of armed attack on CIPOG-EZ communities
Urgent denunciation of armed attack on CIPOG-EZ
communities.
July 20, 2019
From the Indigenous and Popular Council of Guerrero Emiliano Zapata, we denounce that at this moment late on Saturday, July 20, 2019, several armed commandos of the narco-paramilitary group of the "Ardillos" surrounded the community of Tula Guerrero.
There has already been several hours of armed attack, and
the shooting has not stopped. At this time we do not know
the number of brothers injured or killed.
Therefore, we urge local, state and federal authorities to intervene immediately to prevent a massacre.
We call on national
and international solidarity organizations and human rights
defenders to demand that the Mexican state immediately
intervene to prevent a massacre against our Nahuas
indigenous brothers and sisters in the community of
Tula.
Attentively:
Indigenous and Popular
Council of Guerrero - Emiliano
Zapata.