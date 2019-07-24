Accounting and Finance Show Hong Kong (25-26 September 2019)

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital Innovation is revolutionising accounting and financial management. With new technology such as Cloud accounting, and a plethora of cutting-edge applications, software and services, accounting processes are being streamlined and are becoming more efficient. These world-class financial solutions are low-cost, scalable and mobile - available to not only large enterprises with big budgets, but SMEs as well.

The Accounting and Finance Show Hong Kong will bring together the latest technology and solutions, accountancy practices, experts, advisors, consultants and SMEs at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre on 25-26 September 2019.

Sharon Roessen, Managing Director of Terrapinn, the event organizer, said: "Technology is disrupting all industries and the accounting and finance sector will not be spared. Some accounting personnel fear that they will lose their jobs, but technology will help to speed up processes and make repetitive work redundant. This will, in fact, elevate their skills and secure their positions in the sector".

The two-day show will create awareness of the potential of digital solutions amongst the accounting and finance functions of SMEs and accounting practices and will showcase the world's best accounting and finance technology solutions with live demos. The show will also feature prominent speakers from the industry such as Mr. Kenneth Leung, Legislative Councillor of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and award-winning accounting evangelist, Lielette Calleja. Topics include "Automation & accountancy", "Machine learning & AI for accountants" and "Become a pacesetter in the accounting industry".







Over 1,500 attendees from SMEs and accountancy practices are expected to attend the show. Six free-to-attend conference theatres will run throughout the two days:

The conference programme will also feature speakers from Title Sponsor Xero, and other sponsors such as Neat, One Pacific, Kingdee and more. Running alongside the conference is a 2-day exhibition showcasing the latest technology-based products, solutions and services for the accounting & finance sector. The Show is expected to attract over 40 local and international exhibitors.

- Digital Innovation

- Money in Money out

- Business Financing

- Accounting and Bookkeeping

- Practice Management

- Business in the Cloud

Details of the 2-day Show are follows:

Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong 2019 Free Admission

25-26 September 2019

HKCEC, Hong Kong

Register here for your free pass: http://bit.ly/2YfIslO

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is an international events media business with 30 years' experience developing best in class conferences and exhibitions across a wide range of key industry verticals. With our global footprint and offices in London, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Dubai and Johannesburg, we've been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform businesses. In Asia we run 17 pan Asian events; Telecoms, Enterprise Technology, Life Sciences, Transportation, Accounting, Logistics, Education and Renewable Energy sectors. Our events attract 1,000-10,000 attendees, in 2020 total attendance across all shows will be in excess of 70,000.



© Scoop Media

