City of South Perth implement digital transformation project



BRISBANE, Tuesday 23 July, 2019 – The City of South Perth has celebrated the successful implementation of its digital transformation project with leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) provider TechnologyOne (ASX: TNE).

The council’s eight-year digital transformation project will see it embrace smarter technologies and deliver better customer experiences by replacing its on-premise legacy systems with TechnologyOne’s industry-leading OneCouncil SaaS solution.

OneCouncil provides the City of South Perth with a single, integrated enterprise software solution that will be used by staff across all levels. By drawing upon a single source of truth, the City will experience operational efficiencies and quicker response times for its community.

City of South Perth CEO Geoff Glass said the first phase of the project focused on delivering significant internal improvements, digitising the City’s financials, supply chain, payroll and asset management practices within the first year of the partnership.

“We are conscious that we are operating in a society experiencing rapidly changing expectations for how services are accessed and delivered,” Mr Glass said.

“By the third year of this project, we will be in a very good position to meet these expectations through the delivery of excellent digital services, accessible by our customers online anywhere, anytime.

“We are well on the way to becoming a more innovative, responsive and agile local government.”







TechnologyOne Chief Operating Officer Stuart MacDonald said the implementation demonstrates the strong partnership TechnologyOne has with its customers, adding that it now has more than 20 OneCouncil customers in Western Australia.

“We’re delighted to have completed the implementation on time and on budget,” said Mr MacDonald.

“The transition from on-premise legacy software to a sophisticated SaaS-based solution is enabling the City to benefit from world-leading data security and the ability to stay at the forefront of innovation through regular system upgrades.

“Our OneCouncil SaaS solution will make life easier for the City’s workforce and the community it serves by automating manual processes and implementing self-service capabilities.”

More than 73 per cent of the Australian and New Zealand population live in a council powered by TechnologyOne.

© Scoop Media

