World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Government Must do More to Support Israel

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Conservative


Relationships between Israel and New Zealand continue to be damaged by our current government and there continues to be a failure to appropriately support the Jewish community.

Publications like Immigration New Zealand's State of Palestine Refugee Quota fact sheet on the area that completely omitted Israel, and Labour members support for BDS are prime examples.

New Conservative leader, Leighton Baker, has today released a series of commitments that will be a priority to rectifying the relationship between Israel and New Zealand.

“We call upon this government to urgently rectify the damage that they have caused to our nation’s relationship not only with the State of Israel but to the Jewish community of New Zealand,” says Leighton.

“Our statement of position has been released,” explains Leighton, “because it is unacceptable for any political party to continue to sit quietly by and allow this relationship to further breakdown.”

Since the non-action of New Zealand at the UN General Assembly in December 2018 this government has been criticised for the Immigration NZ’s State of Palestine Refugee Quota Fact Sheet and the claims by the Green MP, Golriz Ghahraman, that Mary and Joseph were Palestinian refugees therefore not Jewish.

We commend the Jewish community in Pittsburgh in the USA who donated $1.1million to support the victims of the despicable Christchurch Mosque attack to reciprocate donations made from their Muslim community after a synagogue attack.



“Individual communities are prepared to put aside differences and demonstrate respect and unity,” concludes Leighton, “so it is reasonable to expect governments do the same and New Conservative will make this a priority.”

Attached: New Conservative's "Israel: Statement of Position"

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1907/Israel_Statement_of_Position.pdf
ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 