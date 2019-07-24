Government Must do More to Support Israel



Relationships between Israel and New Zealand continue to be damaged by our current government and there continues to be a failure to appropriately support the Jewish community.

Publications like Immigration New Zealand's State of Palestine Refugee Quota fact sheet on the area that completely omitted Israel, and Labour members support for BDS are prime examples.

New Conservative leader, Leighton Baker, has today released a series of commitments that will be a priority to rectifying the relationship between Israel and New Zealand.

“We call upon this government to urgently rectify the damage that they have caused to our nation’s relationship not only with the State of Israel but to the Jewish community of New Zealand,” says Leighton.

“Our statement of position has been released,” explains Leighton, “because it is unacceptable for any political party to continue to sit quietly by and allow this relationship to further breakdown.”

Since the non-action of New Zealand at the UN General Assembly in December 2018 this government has been criticised for the Immigration NZ’s State of Palestine Refugee Quota Fact Sheet and the claims by the Green MP, Golriz Ghahraman, that Mary and Joseph were Palestinian refugees therefore not Jewish.

We commend the Jewish community in Pittsburgh in the USA who donated $1.1million to support the victims of the despicable Christchurch Mosque attack to reciprocate donations made from their Muslim community after a synagogue attack.







“Individual communities are prepared to put aside differences and demonstrate respect and unity,” concludes Leighton, “so it is reasonable to expect governments do the same and New Conservative will make this a priority.”

Attached: New Conservative's "Israel: Statement of Position"

