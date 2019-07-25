World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Suprema introduces latest access control and solutions

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SEOUL, KOREA, July 24, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, today announced that the company introduces the company's latest range of biometric security solutions at Security Exhibition & Conference 2019 in Sydney, Australia. At the show, Suprema will showcase FaceLite, its latest facial recognition terminal, 2nd generation fingerprint IP readers and enterprise access control solutions.

Launched at ISC West in April this year, Suprema extends introduction of the FaceLite in Australia. The FaceLite provides the world's best facial recognition performance in terms of matching speed, operating illuminance and user capacity. In addition to the FaceLite Suprema will demonstrate its range of access control terminals, updated BioStar 2 security platform with visitor management solution.

The new FaceLite is designed for both the enterprise access control systems and time attendance applications by featuring Suprema's industry-leading technologies and innovative features. Loaded with powerful 1.2GHz CPU and massive 8GB memory, FaceLite achieves incredible matching speed of up to 30,000 matches per second and accommodates up to 30,000 users while providing intuitive face-enrollment GUI for faster user registration. On the optical side, the new face recognition technology overcomes possible interference from dynamic lighting conditions including sunlight and ambient light. The new technology allows greater range of operating illuminance from zero lux to 25,000 lux which covers almost every possible lighting conditions regardless of indoor or outdoor, day or night.



In addition, the company also showcase CoreStation, the industry's unique and the most advanced biometrics-based intelligent access controller. The new Suprema CoreStation is an intelligent door controller which provides advantages of biometric-enabled security over centralized access control systems. Designed for mid to enterprise-level systems, CoreStation handles up to 500,000 users with incredible fingerprint matching speed of up to 400,000 matches per second. By providing high-performance, biometric readiness and Ethernet communication, CoreStation is capable of offering comprehensive access control functionalities for up to 132 access points along with the company's BioStar 2 security platform. The device also provides centralized biometric template management and also interfaces with complete set of reader technologies including RS-485(OSDP) and Wiegand.

Along with the new enterprise access control solution and face recognition technology, Suprema will also showcase the company's extensive range of latest biometrics and access control solutions at Security Exhibition and Conference 2019. To experience latest Suprema products and technologies, please visit Suprema stand(#A8).

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 