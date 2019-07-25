World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global BioLife Inc.'s Naturally Modified Sugar Laetose Shown

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 9:29 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - SGX-listed Singapore eDevelopment Ltd ("SeD", SGX:40V) is pleased to announce the results of clinical trials conducted on Laetose(TM), a low-glycemic, naturally modified sugar, developed by its U.S. biomedical subsidiary Global BioLife Inc. ("Global BioLife").

Clinical trial results show that Laetose is a new sugar product that reduces its negative impact on the body. It is a healthier sweetener that is identical to regular sugar in taste, texture and shelf life, but a naturally modified table sugar which carries 30% fewer calories and a glycemic index score of 53 as compared to a score of 100 in glucose.

Laetose was developed by Mr Daryl L.Thompson, Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives, who was invited to present the new formula to health ambassadors from around the world at Harvard Medical School's Global Health Catalyst Summit, an annual event that focuses on initiatives to eliminate global health disparities.

"You can think of Laetose as Sugar 2.0. It is more than a low-calorie sugar, but rather a solution to sugar itself in that it was specifically formulated to fight disease," said Mr Thompson. "We've developed a formula that uses sugar the way nature intended. Laetose tastes and performs exactly like sugar as a food ingredient but it is better accepted by the body."

Mr Thompson announced the completion of human trials on Laetose, conducted at one of the foremost laboratories in the world to measure glycemic index, with additional independent testing conducted at Charles River Laboratories showing Laetose halts stimulation of lipopolysaccharide inflammation which leads to Metabolic Endotoxemia, the root of metabolic-driven disease.



Global BioLife has partnered with Quality Candy Company LLC to form a joint venture, Sweet Sense Inc., to produce and market Laetose. Sweet Sense refined the formula at its production facility and created a scalable manufacturing process for Laetose.

"Clinical trials are complete, patents have been filed and the product is ready for full-scale production," said Mr Thompson. Sweet Sense is looking to licence Laetose and is sourcing for companies with the ability to introduce Laetose into multiple food products around the world.

Shareholders and potential investors of SeD are advised to exercise caution when dealing or trading in the securities of SeD. In particular, there is no certainty or assurance that Laetose will be licensed or come close to monetisation. Shareholders and potential investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about actions they should take.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 