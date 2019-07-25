Global BioLife Inc.'s Naturally Modified Sugar Laetose Shown

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - SGX-listed Singapore eDevelopment Ltd ("SeD", SGX:40V) is pleased to announce the results of clinical trials conducted on Laetose(TM), a low-glycemic, naturally modified sugar, developed by its U.S. biomedical subsidiary Global BioLife Inc. ("Global BioLife").

Clinical trial results show that Laetose is a new sugar product that reduces its negative impact on the body. It is a healthier sweetener that is identical to regular sugar in taste, texture and shelf life, but a naturally modified table sugar which carries 30% fewer calories and a glycemic index score of 53 as compared to a score of 100 in glucose.

Laetose was developed by Mr Daryl L.Thompson, Global BioLife's Director of Scientific Initiatives, who was invited to present the new formula to health ambassadors from around the world at Harvard Medical School's Global Health Catalyst Summit, an annual event that focuses on initiatives to eliminate global health disparities.

"You can think of Laetose as Sugar 2.0. It is more than a low-calorie sugar, but rather a solution to sugar itself in that it was specifically formulated to fight disease," said Mr Thompson. "We've developed a formula that uses sugar the way nature intended. Laetose tastes and performs exactly like sugar as a food ingredient but it is better accepted by the body."

Mr Thompson announced the completion of human trials on Laetose, conducted at one of the foremost laboratories in the world to measure glycemic index, with additional independent testing conducted at Charles River Laboratories showing Laetose halts stimulation of lipopolysaccharide inflammation which leads to Metabolic Endotoxemia, the root of metabolic-driven disease.







Global BioLife has partnered with Quality Candy Company LLC to form a joint venture, Sweet Sense Inc., to produce and market Laetose. Sweet Sense refined the formula at its production facility and created a scalable manufacturing process for Laetose.

"Clinical trials are complete, patents have been filed and the product is ready for full-scale production," said Mr Thompson. Sweet Sense is looking to licence Laetose and is sourcing for companies with the ability to introduce Laetose into multiple food products around the world.

Shareholders and potential investors of SeD are advised to exercise caution when dealing or trading in the securities of SeD. In particular, there is no certainty or assurance that Laetose will be licensed or come close to monetisation. Shareholders and potential investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about actions they should take.



© Scoop Media

